Aiyedatiwa’s Education Award: When Destiny Comes Full Circle

By Olukayode Ajulo

Yesterday, as I watched Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa receive a national award for his contribution to education, I found myself reflecting on the remarkable journey that brought him to that moment. For me, it was more than an award. It was a moment of destiny coming full circle. I remember, with some disbelief, when questions were raised in certain political quarters about the Governor’s educational qualifications. As his Attorney-General, I found the insinuations particularly surprising.

Public officers are, of course, subject to scrutiny. But I knew there was a much deeper story behind the certificates, a story of humble beginnings, perseverance, learning, work, service and faith. I had heard that story from the Governor himself, and on occasions, quite emotionally. He spoke of his humble beginnings in the riverine community of Obe-Nla; his unplanned journey to Lagos; his education at the Jakande school; his studies at the College of Education, Ijanikin; and how that journey eventually led him into the classroom as a teacher. It was not a story fashioned retrospectively to fit the office he occupies today. It was a life actually lived.

Then came the controversy. What had been made to appear complicated was resolved by something remarkably simple: a scratch card and the WAEC verification platform. The records spoke for themselves. But something far more powerful happened afterwards. His former classmates and, more profoundly, his former students, rallied around him. They came to see their teacher.

Men and women who had once sat before him in a classroom returned years later to testify to the man who had taught them, encouraged them and helped shape their lives.

I listened to them. I watched their emotions. I heard their testimonies, not merely about his competence or erudition, but about his character, his humanity and, above all, his faith in God. It was from those encounters that I began calling him “Bro Lucky.”

That moment remains with me. For there are forms of evidence that no certificate can fully capture. The testimony of those whose lives one has touched is one of them. A teacher may leave the classroom, but he never truly leaves the lives of his students. That, perhaps more than anything else, is why yesterday’s recognition moved me deeply.

Here was a man who once stood before a classroom as a teacher being honoured by the nation’s education establishment for his contribution to education. There was something almost poetic about it. The teacher had returned to the classroom, not this time as a teacher, but as a Governor being recognised for helping to shape the future of education. The honour therefore transcends the individual. It speaks to a larger truth about public service: sometimes, the journey of a man’s life becomes the most compelling testimony to his character.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s journey has taken him from a modest beginning and the classroom through professional life, public service and ultimately to the highest elective office in Ondo State. Yet education has remained a constant thread. As Governor, he has shown that his commitment to education is not merely rhetorical. He has treated it as a strategic investment in the future of our State, understanding that the strength of any society is ultimately measured by what it does with the minds and potential of its young.

I saw this commitment even in the care with which he chose his Commissioner for Education. He would not politicise the portfolio or treat it as another appointment to be dispensed as patronage. He insisted on a tested professional and seasoned administrator, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, a former Rector and Vice-Chancellor. That decision spoke volumes about his priorities.

His administration has recruited over 2,100 teachers, constructed 43 new classroom blocks, renovated 75 schools and provided furniture and learning materials across the State.

It committed millions of Naira towards the 2026 WAEC registration fees of 23,048 public-school students, sponsored NABTEB examinations and continued interventions in bursaries, scholarships, teacher development and educational infrastructure. These are not merely budgetary figures because, behind every figure is a child, behind every classroom is a future, and behind every examination fee paid is a young person whose opportunity to advance may otherwise have been lost. In the end, these numbers are really about lives.

Education is the bridge between the circumstances into which a child is born and the possibilities that child may ultimately attain. Perhaps that is why the Governor’s personal history as a teacher matters so much. A man who has stood before a classroom understands that every child represents an unfinished story. He knows that behind a school uniform is a future doctor, lawyer, engineer, teacher, scientist, entrepreneur or public servant. And sometimes, the difference between potential and achievement is simply a teacher who refuses to give up on a child, or a government that refuses to give up on education.

The education that gave a young Lucky Aiyedatiwa the foundation upon which he built his life eventually led him into the teaching profession. Decades later, that same former teacher now occupies a position from which he can influence the educational destiny of an entire generation. This is why I regard yesterday’s honour as more than a ceremonial recognition. It was a reminder of how a personal experience can become a public responsibility.

And perhaps the most beautiful part of the story is that those who once called him “Teacher” never forgot, they came back. When his credentials were questioned, they did not need political appointments, official positions or government machinery to speak for him. They simply testified: “This man taught us.”

And yesterday, the nation gave its own testimony. It was therefore a great moment, not only for Governor Aiyedatiwa, but for every teacher who has ever wondered, where lies their reward? And whether the lives they touch will remember them; for every child who has been told that their circumstances define their destiny; and for every public servant who believes that, ultimately, service should speak louder than noise.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s story is a reminder that destiny does not always announce itself at the beginning. Sometimes it begins quietly, in a classroom; sometimes it takes an unexpected turn to Lagos, through professional life and public service; sometimes it is questioned, sometimes it is misunderstood. But when the foundation is real, time has a way of revealing the truth. Yesterday, that journey received a national acknowledgement.

And as his Chief Legal Adviser, privileged to have heard him personally recount that journey, I watched with a profound sense of satisfaction and, I must confess, emotion. For a man who once taught others to be honoured by the nation for advancing education is not merely an award. It is a circle completed. It is a reminder that the seeds planted in a classroom can, decades later, grow into institutions, policies and opportunities for an entire generation.

For Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, yesterday was one of those rare moments when a man can pause, look back upon the road travelled and recognise that, through all its twists and turns, destiny was quietly preparing him for this moment.

Congratulations, Your Excellency. May this honour inspire even greater service to the children and young people of Ondo State. And may history remember not only that a teacher became Governor, but that the teacher in the Governor never left.

*Dr. Ajulo, SAN, OON, is the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State.