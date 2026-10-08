2027: CJN Tasks Judges on Impartiality, Detachment, Says Conduct Under Close Scrutiny

• Commissions NICN headquarters building

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned judges to adhere to the high standards required of judicial officers both on the bench and outside, stressing that their conduct is being closely monitored by the public.

Kekere-Ekun also stressed the need for judges to shun some engagements that might seem to suggest alignment with political groups.

She sounded the warning in her goodwill message to judges of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), during a special court session to herald the 2026/2027 Legal Year and the official commissioning of the NICN headquarters building, in Abuja.

She emphasised that judges must ensure that their decisions remained firmly anchored in the constitution, applicable legislation, binding precedent, and established principles of judicial reasoning, as the country approached another electoral season.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed January next year for presidential and federal legislatures elections, while that of the governorship and state legislatures was slated for February.

Since the inception of the current democratic dispensation, all presidential elections had ended in the court except that of 2015, where then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, after losing the election, refused to go to court.

The CJN stated, “Some of Your Lordships may, in accordance with the applicable constitutional and legal framework, be called upon to serve as members of Election Petition Tribunals. In that capacity, Your Lordships will be called upon to decide politically sensitive disputes which attract considerable public attention.

“The nature of such assignments, therefore, demands an even greater degree of impartiality, restraint and detachment.

“Whether sitting in this court or performing a tribunal assignment, you must remain conscious that your conduct will be closely scrutinised.”

Kekere-Ekun said judges must ensure that nothing in their “associations, public engagements or other conduct creates a reasonable perception of political alignment or predisposition”.

She also stated that lawyers were not excluded from her admonition as they also had a responsibility to protect the integrity of the judicial process.

According to her, politically sensitive litigation requires particularly careful professional judgment.

She added that lawyers must resist the temptation to pursue proceedings in different courts or divisions in the hope of obtaining a more favourable outcome.

Kekere-Ekun stated, “Forum shopping and parallel proceedings capable of producing conflicting orders do considerable damage to public confidence and can expose the judiciary to avoidable embarrassment.

“The Bar must never become an instrument through which the judicial process is manipulated for partisan or strategic purposes. The proper forum is determined by law, not by the perceived likelihood of success before a particular Judge or court.”

The CJN also emphasised the need for restraint in public commentary, urging that the right to criticise a judgement or judicial process should not extend to personal attacks on judges, deliberate misrepresentation of proceedings, or attempts to bring pressure to bear on the court through public opinion.

She urged that where there were genuine concerns about judicial conduct, aggrieved individuals, or litigants should use the appropriate institutional channels to express such concerns.

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), commended the court’s electronic filing and service system, which he said placed it among Nigeria’s leading institutions in the use of technology for justice administration.

Fagbemi, represented by Director of Civil Appeal, Tijani Gazali (SAN), observed that the value of the new building would be measured by “the quality, efficiency and fairness of the justice administered” within it.

He identified delay as an enduring challenge, particularly in employment disputes, where terminated workers and employers alike faced prolonged uncertainty.

He said technology must be complemented by effective case management, adequate personnel, professional discipline, and cooperation between the Bench and the Bar.

In his welcome address, President of NICN, Justice Benedict Kanyip, said the court disposed of 2,236 cases across its divisions in the past 12 months, significantly reducing its historic backlog.

Kanyip said the court remained committed to accessibility, professionalism, and the use of innovation and technology where necessary.

He stated, “In the outgone legal year, our court was inundated with quite a number of cases. Despite the pressure occasioned by this, my colleagues, in their characteristic manner, demonstrated unwavering commitment to duty and concluded significant numbers of these cases.

“I am pleased to report that through the dedication of our judges, we achieved a significant increase in case disposal rates compared to previous years.

“Over the past twelve months, a total of 2,236 cases were disposed of across our Judicial Divisions, significantly cutting down our historic backlog.”

Kanyip disclosed that following the commissioning of its headquarters that had brought all Abuja judges under one roof, attention would be shifted to the welfare of the judges and staff of the court.

“Of course, here, we pray for improved budgetary allocations to enable us accomplish this,” he added.