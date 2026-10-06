Norwich Pharmacal: The Remedy Nigeria Forgot, and Why Gadzama May Return It

Background

Between 1974 and 1976, English law invented four interim remedies. Nigeria adopted two, distorted one, and ignored the fourth. The 2026 decision in Gadzama v LPDC, may unwittingly provide a constitutional basis to adopt the fourth.

For centuries, you could not freeze assets before judgement, search a defendant’s premises, force a stranger to reveal a wrongdoer, or get an injunction without proving you would probably win at trial. In three years, Lord Denning and the House of Lords (now renamed the Supreme Court) changed all four.

The Quartet of Cases

First, Norwich Pharmacal Co v Customs & Excise Commissioners AC 133. Customs knew who was importing infringing drugs, but refused to name them. Lord Reid said if a person gets mixed up in another’s wrongdoing, even innocently, he comes under a duty to assist the wronged person by giving information. The order: disclose the wrongdoer.

Second, American Cyanamid Co v Ethicon Ltd AC 396. Lord Diplock abolished the old rule that required a strong prima facie case, for an interim injunction. New test: Is there a serious question to be tried? Are damages adequate? Where does balance of convenience lie?

Third, Mareva Compania Naviera SA v International Bulkcarriers 2 Lloyd’s Rep 509. Lord Denning allowed an order freezing assets in a London bank, before judgement.

Fourth, Anton Piller KG v Manufacturing Processes Ltd Ch 55. Lord Denning allowed an ex-parte order to enter premises and preserve evidence that would be destroyed.

These four are one strategy. Cyanamid sets the test to freeze. Norwich tells you who to freeze. Mareva freezes him. Anton Piller preserves the evidence.

How Nigeria took Two, distorted One, and left One

We took Mareva. In Sotuminu v Ocean Steamship (Nig) Ltd (1992) 5 NWLR (Pt.289) 1 SC per Karibi-Whyte JSC, the Supreme Court held Mareva is part of our law, via Section 13 High Court Law importing English equity. Today, it is in Order 44 Lagos Rules 2019 and Order 26 Federal High Court Rules 2019. Beneficiaries: banks and oil majors. When banks applied ex-parte for worldwide freeze, no one argued Section 37 privacy.

We took Anton Piller. Welcomed in Akuma Industries v Ayman (Suit No LD/363M/1987 per Ayeni J) and in Okwara v Efanodor (Suit LD/390M/1995) – now Order 43 Lagos Rules and Order 26 Rule 6 Federal High Court Rules. Beneficiaries: trademark owners.

Both are draconian and ex-parte. Yet, received without hesitation.

We distorted Cyanamid. In Obeya Memorial Hospital v AG Federation (1987) 3 NWLR (Pt.60) 325 and Kotoye v CBN (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt.98) 419, the Supreme Court insists on strong prima facie case with probability of success. That is pre-Cyanamid law. Lord Diplock abolished it, to avoid mini-trials on affidavit.

We however, completely ignored a Norwich Pharmacal order. Why did this matter? Without disclosure, you cannot show a strong case. If N100 million disappears from your bank and you suspect the Manager, the bank holds the logs. You apply to freeze. Court says, show strong prima facie case. You say, give me logs. Court says, show case first. Catch-22. In England, you get Norwich first to get logs, then serious question, then Mareva. Here in Nigeria, you are stuck.

Worse, Nigeria has no automatic discovery. Under Order 30 Lagos High Court Civil Procedure Rules and Order 29 Federal High Court, Civil Procedure Rules discovery only comes after pleadings have been filed, and if ordered. England reformed this in 1999 under Civil Procedure Rules Part 31 – disclosure within 14 days. We did not. Judges in England could lower the test to serious question, because disclosure would soon supply documents. Here disclosure may never come. So Judges had to reintroduce a strong case in Kotoye, to avoid an interlocutory ruling becoming a final judgement. Result: no disclosure without strong case, no strong case without disclosure.

Norwich has four requirements: (i) prima facie wrongdoing by ultimate Defendant; (ii) third party innocently mixed up – carrier, bank, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), telecoms; (iii) third party is only practical source; (iv) necessary in interest of justice. Not fishing.

England developed it: In Bankers Trust v Shapira 1 WLR 1274, it was decided that the bank must disclose fraudster. In Golden Eye v Telefonica EWHC 723, that the Internet Service Provider (ISP) must disclose downloaders. Kenya followed in Safaricom v Porting Access (2018) eKLR.

Nigeria has no reported Norwich order. Lawyers try Section 60 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) for bank disclosure, banks cite Section 59 confidentiality, and Section 37 of the Constitution; Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) against Customs, Customs cites confidentiality; pre-action discovery under Order 26, the court says Order 26 is inter-parties only, not third party. The Consequence: you know you were defrauded but cannot sue, because you don’t know whom to sue.

Why the Omission was Deliberate

During the 1975-1987 was military rule, and the import licence economy. Records Norwich would unlock – Customs manifests showing who got duty waiver, bank statements of Presidential Task Force on Port Congestion, CAC files showing true owner of shell company – were held by clients of senior Lawyers and law chambers who were also military appointees/beneficiaries. There was no doctrinal reason to accept Mareva, which was more intrusive, and reject Norwich.

How Gadzama Opens the Door

In England, O’Reilly v Mackman 2 AC 237 decided that challenge to public authority must be by judicial review, not writ. The Procedural exclusivity rule. Nigeria rejected it. In Fawehinmi v IGP (2002) 7 NWLR (Pt.767) 606 at 667 per Uwaifo, JSC and Onyah v Chukwu (2010) 3 NWLR (Pt.1182) 601, judicial review and writ are concurrent under Section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution. Wrong form is irregularity, not nullity.

This explains Gadzama v LPDC FHC/ABJ/CS/1954/2026 (Egwuatu J, 28 Sept 2026).

Under Legal Practitioners Act Section 10, the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) disciplines Lawyers, Section 12 appeal direct to Supreme Court. On 29 July, 2026, the LPDC in BB/LPDC/1314/2024 directed Chief J-K Gadzama, SAN be suspended for 3 years. He appealed in SC/20A/2026. The Supreme Court declined, saying that the LPDC’s Direction isn’t a final order within Section 233(2) of the Constitution – and, therefore, not ripe for an appeal to the Apex Court.

If O’Reilly applied, that would be the end. But, we don’t operate exclusivity. Gadzama filed fresh suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/1954/2026 as judicial review and fundamental rights under Sections 36 & 46. He didn’t challenge the merits of the case, but the absence of an intermediate appellate forum.

Egwuatu J at paras 34-41: lack of appellate mechanism is a constitutional defect going to jurisdiction. Where statute takes away livelihood without a prompt court to test it, Section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution is violated. He halted enforcement. The judgement is subject to appeal.

I disagree with Gadzama: He voluntarily submitted to the jurisdiction of the LPDC under Section 2 of the LPA – Aladejobi v NBA (2013) 15 NWLR (Pt.1376) 66; you cannot approbate/reprobate – Ajide v Kelani (1985) 3 NWLR (Pt.12) 248; Section 6(6)(b) addresses public law rights – Adesanya v President (1981) 5 SC 112, not private appeals – NBA v Kehinde (2017)LPELR-41364(SC); judicial review also touches upon issues such as procedural impropriety – Council of Civil Service Unions v Minister AC 374 (GCHQ) adopted in Garba v UNIMAID (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt.18) 550; lack of appeal is policy, not a fair hearing issue – Godwin v Enugu State University (2001) 16 NWLR (Pt.731). Finally, the Federal High Court cannot overrule SC/20A/2026. Hierarchy forbids this.

An alternative view: is that Section 36 constitutional rights cannot be waived – Menakaya v Menakaya (2001) 16 NWLR (Pt.738) 203, and enforcement is an executive act requiring hearing under Section 36(2)(a). If no forum, court must imply one.

Even if you disagree, Gadzama further establishes the principle: that courts will imply procedure to save Section 6(6)(b), where statute creates right but withholds the means to vindicate it.

Two Lessons for Norwich

First, form does not kill. Against Customs, CAC, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), you can apply via judicial review if either of them are exercising a public or administrative law function for a mandatory order; against a private bank/telecoms by originating motion and a under inherent jurisdiction and Section 6(6)(b). The 3 month deadline to seek leave to apply for judicial review, suggests this option should be explored first. In England, the wrong choice is fatal. but in Nigeria, Fawehinmi saves you.

Second, parity: If lack of an appeal platform to test deprivation of livelihood violates Section 6(6)(b), lack of a mechanism to identify wrongdoer whose identity is exclusively held by a third, party also violates Section 6(6)(b). The right to sue without right to know whom to sue, is illusory.

Today: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) places Post No Debit (PND) — a freeze where money can enter, but cannot leave — you must trace via Bank Verification Number (BVN) linkage with multiple orders; fraudster moves to crypto. With Norwich, one order against thr bank discloses linked accounts. Nigeria Customs Service at Apapa refuses to disclose importer of counterfeit, you do Anton Piller against retailer in Alaba who is judgement-proof, importer continues. Victim of anonymous X defamation or Binance fraud cannot sue Meta or Binance, files Police petition, Police demand money to track Internet Protocol (IP) address, case dies.

The Way forward

The Supreme Court can adopt Norwich under Section 32(1) Interpretation Act Cap 123 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, as it did Mareva in Sotuminu. No legislation needed. For certainty, insert Order 26A under the High Court Civil Procedure Rules: the court may order a non-party mixed up in wrongdoing, to disclose the identity where the Applicant shows prima facie wrongdoing, Respondent only practical source, necessary in interest of justice; This could be taken ex-parte with undertaking; as to damages, in camera balance against Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDPA), BOFIA Section 59, Section 37 of the Constitution; You must also be required to file your substantive suit within 30 days or return information; coupled with indemnity costs for innocent respondent.

Conclusion

Lord Denning, Master of the Rolls, gave us a table with four legs. For 50 years, we sat instead on a tripod – freezing without finding, searching without identifying, demanding strong case, without giving means to get documents. Mareva and Anton Piller protect the strong. Norwich protects the ordinary litigant, who simply wants to know who defrauded him. If Gadzama can imply appellate forum via Section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution, we can also imply a disclosure forum under the same section.