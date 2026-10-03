Riot Police, Students Clash as Education Protests Rage in France

Riot police have clashed with protesters as thousands of students demonstrating over education standards disrupted more than 700 schools in France.

Fires have burned in the streets as high school pupils and others objected to a lack of teachers, overcrowded classrooms and run-down buildings. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 1,747 people were arrested yesterday, the BBC reported.

The protests began last week in the capital Paris and have spread across the country, with cities including Montpellier, Nantes and Marseille affected.

French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said things had “gone from high-school student demonstrations to a public order disturbance”.

Darmanin said that 735 of France’s 3,700 schools were now affected “one way or another” by the violent protests.

Announcing the arrests late yesterday, Nuñez told France’s TF1 television network: “We are sliding into riot and urban violence, and we are using all intermediate means to put an end to it.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Édouard Geffray said the movement had been hijacked by non-students.

He told French broadcaster BFMTV that teachers had said “the people in front of me were not my students.”

Earlier yesterday, a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after protests in Belfort, north-eastern France, where a police officer was targeted.

BBC Verify has now authenticated two videos that show the man, who was later identified as an officer by a minister, being beaten up.

In the graphic footage, a group of young men are seen chasing him. The officer falls to the ground, and is subsequently punched and kicked multiple times in the head.

At least 65 staff members have been injured in the unrest, the education ministry said.

In the Paris suburb of Pantin police charged at protesters and made arrests after projectiles were thrown at officers.

Meanwhile, in Strasbourg tear gas was deployed as police feared conditions would become more hostile, according to the Reuters news agency.

Rubbish bins have also been set on fire in Rennes and Paris.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve won – our school is closed this morning,” Lola, a 16-year-old protester, told the AFP news agency on Friday.

She said police actions had made things worse.

“It makes us even angrier – the police have no right to hit us or use tear gas on us,” she added.

Police published pictures of some of the items they had seized from demonstrators, including petrol bombs, an axe and so-called mortar fireworks.

“Significant damage” had been done to school facilities, the education ministry said, after attacks on school gates, entrances and fences.

Nelson Mandela high school in Nantes suffered more than €2m (£1.7m) damage, according to the regional government, after fire destroyed its glass entrance and some areas inside the school.

The blockades and protests started last week before spreading to hundreds of schools across the country.