Washington DC Proclaims October 1 ‘Nigeria Day’

Washington DC has proclaimed October 1, 2026, as “Nigeria Day” in recognition of the contributions of Nigerians and Nigerian Americans to the city.

The whole of October 2026 has also been declared Nigerian American Heritage Month.

Secretary of the District of Columbia, Kimberly A. Bassett, presented the proclamation on behalf of Mayor Muriel Bowser at the 66th Independence Day dinner hosted by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

“Nigeria holds a very special place in our city. This is why we are also celebrating the incredible contributions of the Nigerian community here in DC. Nigerians have built businesses, served our neighbourhoods, and enriched our city through their culture and traditions,” Bassett said at the Independence Day dinner which attracted dignitaries, including members of the Nigerian diaspora and friends of Nigeria.

Thanking Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Lateef Kayode Are, and his wife, Ngozi Are, for hosting the event, Bassett praised Are’s engagement with the District, particularly his work with public schools and efforts to make the Nigerian Embassy accessible to the wider Washington community.

She described the engagement as “both exciting and rewarding,” while also commending the Nigerian Center for its role in educating and assisting new Nigerian immigrants as they settle in the United States.

The proclamation, presented to Ambassador Are, recognised the contributions of more than 4,000 Nigerian-born residents in the District and praised the Nigerian envoy’s leadership.

“WHEREAS, the District of Columbia is tremendously enriched by the contributions of its more than 4,000 Nigerian-born residents and greatly values the exceptional leadership of His Excellency Lateef Kayode Kolawole Are, Nigerian Ambassador to the United States,” the proclamation read.

Describing Nigeria as “Africa’s most populous country, its largest democracy, and home to more than 300 ethnic groups,” the proclamation also recognised Nigerian Americans for their contributions as civic leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators in fields including art, music, medicine, science and technology.

Mayor Bowser subsequently proclaimed October 1, 2026, as “Nigeria Day” and the whole of October 2026 as “Nigerian American Heritage Month” in Washington, D.C.

Bassett said the Nigerian Embassy and organisations such as the Nigerian Center had helped expose Washington residents to Nigerian culture while strengthening people-to-people ties between Nigeria and the United States.

“We are deeply grateful for all that you do for Washington DC,” she said.