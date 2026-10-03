N’Assembly Vows Sustained Support For Tinubu’s Reform Agenda

* As BUA chairman urges Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Assembly has pledged continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, particularly measures aimed at strengthening the economy, enhancing security and accelerating national development.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, gave the pledge on Friday evening while speaking with newsmen after leading a delegation of federal lawmakers to President Tinubu’s Ikoyi, Lagos residence to felicitate with him on Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.



Akpabio said the legislature believes the administration’s reforms are yielding results, particularly in the economy and security, while acknowledging that pockets of challenges remain in some parts of the country.

His words: We believe he is doing well. These reforms are working and, as far as we are concerned, insecurity is abating and people are able to sleep well.”



He described Nigeria’s continued unity, 66 years after independence, as a demonstration of the country’s resilience, urging Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences, to renew the spirit of brotherhood, mutual responsibility and love for the country.



Akpabio reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to remain a “worthy partner” of the Tinubu administration, emphasising that the legislature would continue to enact laws considered necessary to support national development.

The Senate President cited ongoing legislative reforms, including changes to long-standing laws and the overhaul of the country’s tax framework, as examples of the cooperation between the Executive and Legislature.



He outlined that the Federal Government’s tax reform programme built around four major pieces of legislation is aimed at modernising Nigeria’s tax administration.

According to him, the National Assembly has also prioritised the speedy consideration of legislation and presidential nominations intended to support the implementation of government policies.



Akpabio said the legislature would sustain its partnership with an administration it considers focused on changing Nigeria’s fortunes, adding that the National Assembly sees its contribution through lawmaking as central to the country’s reform process.

Also on Friday, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, disclosed that Nigerian businesses are beginning to see positive results from President Tinubu’s economic reforms, urging Nigerians to be more patient as the measures take effect.



Rabiu, who stated this while speaking with reporters after visiting President Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, while acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting many Nigerians, said improvements were becoming evident from the perspective of the business community, particularly in the foreign exchange market.



According to him, increased foreign exchange inflows and greater stability in the value of the naira are providing encouraging signs for businesses, expressing confidence that economic conditions would continue to improve.



Rabiu said reforms of the magnitude being implemented by Tinubu require time to produce their full impact, stressing that despite existing challenges, indications from the business environment suggest that the economy is moving in a positive direction.

“I know that Nigerians are going through a lot. But we need to be a bit more patient. For us businessmen, we have started seeing the positive results of the reforms,” he said.



The BUA Chairman added that his visit was also to welcome President Tinubu back from his working vacation and felicitate with him and Nigerians on the country’s 66th Independence Anniversary.