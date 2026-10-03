20 Killed, Scores Injured in Plateau Highway Crash as Truck Suffers Brake Failure

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

No fewer than 20 persons were confirmed dead on Friday evening in a devastating multiple-vehicle crash at Hawan Kibo, a notorious hilly stretch in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The accident, which occurred at about 5:00 p.m., threw the area into confusion as residents, travellers and emergency responders battled to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage.

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened when a truck reportedly lost control while descending the steep Hawan Kibo bend, crashing into other vehicles and leaving a trail of destruction.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau State, Corps Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident and the death toll.

According to him, rescue personnel were immediately deployed to the scene to evacuate the injured and recover bodies of the deceased.

“Yes, it is true. There was an accident this evening at the Hawan Kibo area in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. Our officers are at the scene carrying out rescue operations,” he said.

Describing the crash as tragic, Ogungbemi disclosed that 20 persons lost their lives in the accident, including 18 occupants of a commercial bus and two persons in the truck involved in the collision.

He attributed the accident to brake failure, warning motorists against neglecting routine maintenance of their vehicles.

“It was a brake failure. We will continue to advise motorists to always check their vehicles before embarking on trips. Drivers must also exercise caution, especially when negotiating bends and steep descents,” he said.

An eyewitness who witnessed the incident said the vehicle appeared to have lost control while descending the hill before ploughing into other road users.

“I was close by when it happened around 5 p.m. The vehicle lost control while coming down the hill. It was a terrible scene. People were shouting for help and many victims were trapped,” the witness recounted.

Another resident described the aftermath as heart-rending, noting that rescue efforts were initially hampered by the large crowd that gathered at the scene.

“We have not seen anything like this here in recent times. Many victims were lying on the ground while others were trapped in the vehicles. FRSC officials arrived quickly and started evacuating the injured, but many had already died,” he said.

The FRSC said injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while efforts continued late into the evening to clear the road and complete rescue operations.

The latest tragedy has renewed concerns over road safety along the Hawan Kibo corridor, a route that has witnessed several fatal crashes over the years due to its difficult terrain and frequent incidents of mechanical failure. Authorities urged transport operators and motorists to ensure that critical vehicle components, particularly braking systems, are in good condition before embarking on journeys.