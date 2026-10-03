MULAN Seeks Judicial Framework for Islamic Personal Law in Lagos

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Lagos Branch, has called for continued dialogue on the establishment of appropriate judicial structures that would enable Muslims in Lagos State to access Islamic personal law within constitutionally recognised areas.

The association made the call during a courtesy visit to a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, at his office in Lagos.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of MULAN Lagos Branch, Makinde Abdulhakeem Olasunkanmi, the visit was part of the branch’s continuing engagement with Muslim leaders, senior members of the legal profession and other stakeholders.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of MULAN Lagos, Adewunmi Ismail Adebayo, who congratulated Kazeem on his leadership of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria and commended what the association described as the organisation’s visible institutional development under his leadership.

Adebayo said MULAN had sought the engagement because of Kazeem’s experience in the legal profession, his service as Attorney-General of Lagos State and his involvement in the development of Muslim institutions.

He said the association was interested in building stronger relationships with individuals and organisations whose experience could contribute to professional development, access to justice, institutional growth and the welfare of Muslim lawyers.

On Islamic personal law, the statement said the association canvassed constructive engagement on the possibility of creating appropriate judicial structures through which Muslims who voluntarily seek the application of Islamic personal law in constitutionally recognised areas, including marriage and inheritance, could access an organised adjudicatory framework.

MULAN argued that properly constituted and regulated institutions could enhance access to justice while also generating legitimate filing and administrative revenues for the Lagos State Government.

The association also called for appropriate legislative and policy consideration of the distinctions between customary and Islamic marriages, particularly in relation to marriage registration.

According to the statement, MULAN stressed that such issues should be pursued through dialogue, due legal processes and engagement with relevant institutions and stakeholders.

The delegation also presented its aspiration to establish a MULAN Lagos multipurpose centre in a strategic location within the state.

The proposed facility, according to the statement, would provide administrative offices, meeting and training facilities and other sustainable uses that could strengthen the association institutionally and financially.

Responding to the delegation, Kazeem expressed appreciation for the visit and assured MULAN of his support, while encouraging the association to develop programmes with demonstrable professional and societal impact.

Drawing from his experience with Ansar-Ud-Deen, he stressed the importance of communicating the activities and achievements of Muslim organisations effectively.

He encouraged MULAN to focus particularly on “Visibility. Opportunity. Mentorship” as three areas that could advance the careers of Muslim lawyers, especially younger practitioners.

On the proposed judicial structures for Islamic personal law, the former Attorney-General advised MULAN to approach the issue strategically and manage the public narrative constructively.

He also urged the association to improve its organisational structure and institutional presence, citing the development of the Ansar-Ud-Deen headquarters on Fasoro Street, Surulere, Lagos, as an example of deliberate institution-building.

Kazeem further suggested that, pending the acquisition or development of permanent premises, MULAN Lagos could secure a suitable rented facility from which its activities could be professionally coordinated across the state.

He argued that a well-organised institution would be better positioned to attract partnerships and opportunities.

The learned Silk also encouraged MULAN to intensify its interest in professional advancement and representation within the Judiciary. He commended the association for the standard of its recently concluded New Legal Year Lectures and Reception 2026.

The MULAN chairman also highlighted the importance of strengthening the association’s units across Lagos State, saying vibrant local units would bring the organisation closer to Muslim lawyers and communities.

He subsequently introduced the MULAN Eti-Osa Unit and its leadership as part of the branch’s expanding grassroots structure.

The Coordinator of the Eti-Osa Unit used the occasion to seek support for the unit and presented longer-term institutional aspirations for the Muslim community.

These included exploring, through appropriate authorities and lawful processes, the feasibility of establishing a Muslim cemetery in Eti-Osa, as well as developing Muslim educational institutions in Lagos, including primary and secondary schools and, eventually, a university.