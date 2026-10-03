iDICE Opens Applications for Free Skills Training for 50,000 North-Central Youths

Applications have opened for the federal government’s iDICE Skills-to-Jobs Programme, which will provide free digital, employability and specialised skills training for 50,000 young people across North-central Nigeria.

The programme targets eligible participants aged 15 to 35 in Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, helping them develop practical, job-relevant skills for opportunities in the digital and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sectors.

Tech4Dev will implement the programme in a consortium with TeleSoftas and Taltrix, combining virtual, self-paced and in-person learning with employability support, employer engagement, job matching and placement support.

The intervention forms part of the Skills-to-Jobs component of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, which targets 300,000 young Nigerians across the country’s six geopolitical zones. The North-Central programme will contribute 50,000 participants towards that target.

iDICE is co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), with the Bank of Industry (BOI) serving as the executing agency.

Training will be structured across three learning levels: Foundational, Developmental and Specialised.

Areas of training include digital literacy, customer support, data entry, data analytics, SEO writing, UI/UX, product management, coding, AI engineering, cybersecurity, animation and digital marketing.

Women, persons with disabilities and young people from underserved communities are particularly encouraged to apply, with specific measures incorporated into the programme to expand access for these groups.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, said the initiative would support the development of industry-relevant skills and respond to demand for digital talent.

“The skills-to-Jobs initiative is an important part of the federal government’s effort to equip young Nigerians with industry-relevant digital and creative skills that can lead to meaningful employment opportunities. With a target of 300,000 young Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones, the program is designed to expand access to skills development while responding to the growing demand for talent in Nigeria’s BPO industry and the global digital economy. The Bank of Industry is pleased to work with Tech4Dev, TeleSoftas and Taltrix to extend this opportunity to young people across North-Central Nigeria.”

Abraham Akpan, Country Manager, Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa at Tech4Dev, said the programme reflected the organisation’s vision of creating economic prosperity for young and underserved populations.

“At Tech4Dev, we believe that skills are most valuable when they create access to meaningful economic opportunities. Through this program, we are connecting practical skills development with employability support and opportunities for employment, helping young people across North-central Nigeria build the capabilities and confidence to participate meaningfully in the economy.”

Approved training providers will deliver the training, with courses aligned to the needs of the BPO and digital services sectors. Participants will gain exposure to technical and professional competencies relevant to Nigeria’s outsourcing ecosystem and the wider digital economy.

Chief Executive Officer of TeleSoftas, Mimshach Obioha, said closer alignment between training and employer needs was essential to developing talent.

“Building a strong talent pipeline requires closer alignment between what young people learn and what employers need. The programme creates an opportunity to strengthen that connection by bringing industry perspectives into skills development and preparing young people for the realities of the workplace. We are pleased to contribute to an initiative that is focused on building talent that can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

Eligible young people can apply through the official iDICE application portal.

Application and participation are free. Applicants should not pay anyone to apply, gain admission, access training or secure an employment opportunity through the programme.