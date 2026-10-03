Alisa Hotels Showcases Ghanaian Hospitality To Nigerian Travellers At Akwaaba Travel Market

Charles Ajunwa

Alisa Hotels, Ghana’s leading indigenous hospitality brand, has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening partnerships within the Nigerian travel and corporate markets as it hosted a cocktail reception prior to the 22nd Akwaaba Travel Market. The reception brought together tour operators, travel industry stakeholders and representatives of corporate organisations, including some of the companies and partners with whom Alisa Hotels has built business relationships in Nigeria over the years.

The event provided an opportunity for the Alisa Hotels team to reconnect with existing partners, engage prospective clients and showcase the group’s expanding portfolio of accommodation, conferencing, dining and events offerings across Ghana.

Leading the Alisa Hotels delegation was Esperanza Adjei, Group Sales and Marketing Manager, who highlighted the importance of the Nigerian market to the group’s growth strategy and the role of strategic partnerships in promoting Ghana as a preferred destination for business, leisure and events.

The engagement comes at a time when Alisa Hotels is strengthening its position as an indigenous Ghanaian hospitality brand with an increasingly diverse range of products designed to meet the needs of both local and international travellers. With premium properties in North Ridge, Accra, and Tema, Alisa Hotels offers luxury accommodation alongside conference and banquetting facilities, restaurants and leisure experiences, underpinned by what the group describes as a distinctly Ghanaian approach to hospitality.

The North Ridge property has also expanded its events offering with the unveiling of a 1,000-seater pavilion, a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate large conferences, exhibitions and major social events. The pavilion complements the hotel’s existing conference and banquet facilities. Attached to the pavilion is the Oasis Lounge, a new dining and lifestyle destination offering guests a range of culinary and beverage experiences. The lounge operates from 10a.m. to 10p.m. on weekdays and extends its opening hours to midnight on weekends.

The group has also continued its expansion in Tema, where Alisa Hotel Tema operates as a 50-room boutique property with modern accommodation, conferencing and banquetting facilities. The hotel recently added a 400-seater pavilion, further strengthening its capacity to host conferences, corporate events and social functions. Beyond its existing portfolio, Alisa Hotels is preparing for the opening of Alisa Heritage, a new collection of luxury residences. The project is expected to introduce 86 superior rooms, luxury apartments, pent houses alongside conferencing facilities, a fully equipped gym, a restaurant and other amenities.

Speaking to the Nigerian market through the cocktail reception, the Alisa Hotels team positioned the group’s expanding portfolio as part of a broader effort to strengthen travel and tourism links between Ghana and Nigeria. For Alisa Hotels, the Akwaaba Travel Market represents another platform to engage the Nigerian travel trade, deepen existing relationships and introduce its evolving hospitality products to a market with which it has established longstanding business connections.

Through continued investment in its properties, facilities and service standards, the indigenous hotel group says it remains focused on enhancing guest experiences while contributing to the growth and development of Ghana’s tourism industry.

At Alisa Hotels, “Akwaaba” — the Ghanaian expression for welcome — is presented as more than a greeting; it is an invitation to experience true Ghanaian hospitality.