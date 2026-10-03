Ewu Monarch Mourns Chris Oyakhilome’s Mother, Celebrates Legacy

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The Onojie of Ewu, His Royal Highness Jafaru Isesele I, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Deaconess Angel Aimiugwina Oyakhilome, née Ojeme, mother to the Christ Embassy Founder, a.k.a Believers’ Love World, Chris Oyakhilome, who passed away on September 25.

In a condolence message addressed to Pastor Oyakhilome, the Ojeme family of Eko-Ojeme, Ewu, the Oyakhilome family of Idunwele, Ewu, and the worldwide Christ Embassy (LoveWorld) family, the traditional ruler described the deceased as a woman of faith, humility, kindness and virtue whose life left a lasting legacy.

The Onojie said Deaconess Angel was not only a member of the Ojeme lineage but also a devoted Christian, mother and matriarch whose influence extended beyond her immediate family.

The condolence message, personally signed by His Royal Highness stated: “It is with a profound sense of sorrow, yet with the consoling assurance of our Christian faith, that I, on behalf of the people and the traditional institution of Ewu, extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing into eternal glory of Deaconess Angel Aimiugwina Oyakhilome, née Ojeme, who departed this earthly realm on 25 September 2026.

“The passing of a mother is a silence that words struggle to fill. It is the closing of a chapter in the earthly journey of one whose life was a blessing to family, community and generations yet unborn. At this solemn moment, we remember not merely the loss we mourn, but the remarkable life we celebrate.

“Deaconess Angel was, in the truest sense, a daughter of Ojeme—a woman in whom the nobility of her lineage found beautiful expression. She carried her ancestry not merely as a name, but as a living inheritance of dignity, humility, compassion and virtue. She was clothed in humility, adorned with kindness, and anchored by an unwavering faith in God.

“Her life was a quiet sermon, preached not only with words but with character. She demonstrated that greatness need not announce itself with a trumpet; sometimes, it walks gently, speaks softly, serves faithfully and leaves behind footprints of love in the hearts of all who encountered it.

“As the beloved wife of Deacon Tim Oyakhilome and mother of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, she occupied a place of singular significance within a family whose influence has extended far beyond the shores of Ewu and Nigeria. Yet, beyond every title and association, she was first and foremost a woman of faith—a devout Christian whose life reflected the virtues she professed.

“Her story reminds us that a mother plants trees beneath whose shade she may never sit. The fruits of her sacrifices, prayers, discipline and love will continue to be gathered by generations. Like a lamp faithfully kept through the night, her influence has illuminated the path of those entrusted to her care. Though the hands that nurtured, comforted and blessed have now come to rest, the legacy they fashioned will continue to speak.

“We particularly extend our deepest sympathies to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, whose loss is immeasurable; to the entire Oyakhilome family of Idunwele, Ewu; to the Ojeme family of Eko-Ojeme, Ewu, whose beloved daughter has returned to eternity; and to the worldwide Christ Embassy/LoveWorld family, who mourn the departure of a cherished mother and matriarch.

“In this hour of grief, we are reminded of the timeless words of Scripture: “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord… that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.” Her earthly journey has ended, but the fragrance of her life remains.

“Deaconess Angel Aimiugwina Oyakhilome lived with grace; she served with love; she walked in faith; and she departed with a legacy that shall not easily fade.

“May her memory remain a blessing. May the good she sowed continue to blossom like a tree planted by living waters. And may the Almighty God, whose wisdom transcends our understanding, grant strength, comfort and peace to the bereaved families and to all who mourn her departure.

“On behalf of the people of Ewu and the traditional institution, I offer our deepest condolence and prayers to the entire bereaved family and the global Christ Embassy family,” the statement added