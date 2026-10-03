Enugu Govt Moves to Prevent Conflicts, Diseases in World Bank Livestock Project

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has intensified efforts to prevent conflicts and disease outbreaks that could undermine the implementation of the World Bank-supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Patrick Nwabueze, disclosed this yesterday during a training on conflict prevention, mitigation and management strategies for members of the conflict mediation committee, livestock farmers and other critical stakeholders under the project.

Nwabueze said the state government had established an Integrated Livestock Development Centre along the Ubahu-Amankanu axis in Nkanu East Local Government Area, comprising a 15,000-cattle ranch, automated meat processing facilities and climate-smart irrigated pastures.

He said the government had also approved an initial N60 million counterpart funds for the World Bank-assisted project, stressing that the government was committed to ensuring that the investment achieved its intended impact.

“For us to get the kind of impact we need, we need to communicate with our farmers and the communities on how to manage and mitigate crises. Crisis can come in the form of conflict and diseases,” he said. “It is only in a crisis-free location that the project can achieve its aim. Everyone must be involved. We must promote biosecurity and early warning systems for diseases.”

He said the L-PRES interventions extended beyond the two host communities to other parts of the state, including Amagunze, Owo, Nara and Nkerefi in Nkanu East, as well as livestock production clusters in Enugu South and vaccination activities across Udi, Awgu and Nsukka LGAs.

The State Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nnajieze, said the training was designed to enable host communities to understand the project, take ownership of it and ensure its sustainability.

Nnajieze said the project was aimed at improving livestock production, strengthening the value chain, enhancing animal healthcare, increasing commercialisation and promoting food security in the state.

“The training brings together stakeholders across the various livestock value chains and would equip participants to identify potential risks, contain them early and minimise their impact on livestock farmers,” she said.