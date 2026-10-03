PICFI: Why Nigeria Needs Leaders With Fear of God, Humanity

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National President of the Petroleum Industry Christian Fellowship International (PICFI), Dr. Gift Roman, has called for leaders with the fear of God, humanity and listening ears to the people, saying Nigerians are suffering and increasingly leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Roman made the call in Port Harcourt yesterday in an interview with journalists, during the ongoing 22nd Annual National Prayer Conference of PICFI, with the theme, ‘Bearing the Cross’.

The conference, which coincided with Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary, focused on prayers for national transformation, the petroleum industry and the personal responsibilities of Christians in driving positive change.

According to Roman, Nigeria needs leaders capable of providing the conditions that would make citizens remain in the country rather than migrate in search of “green pastures”.

“We want leaders that have the fear of God, leaders that will have humanity at heart, leaders that will reach out to the masses, leaders that will have listening ears to their subjects,” she said.

She said the increasing exodus of Nigerians was an indication of the difficult conditions confronting citizens, adding that the situation could change if leaders created opportunities and improved living conditions.

“People are really suffering. So, if we have leaders that will turn situations around for people to be happy, I believe that every one of us will be happy. And of course, we’ll see Nigeria becoming transformed,” she said.

Roman, however, stressed that prayers alone could not bring the desired transformation, insisting that Nigerians must complement their prayers with responsible action and integrity.

“Faith without works is dead. So, we can do all the prayers. If our works are not in tandem with the prayer points, nothing will happen,” she said.

She urged Nigerians, particularly Christians working in the petroleum industry, to become agents of change in their workplaces by rejecting unrighteousness, upholding integrity and ensuring that their actions reflected their professed faith.

“The problem we are having in this nation is that we are not walking the talk. We are just talking. We are not walking the talk. So, we must pray, talk, and walk the talk,” Roman said.

The PICFI president also noted that the economic difficulties affecting Nigerians were not limited to workers outside the petroleum sector, arguing that even relatively well-paid oil workers were affected by the declining purchasing power of the naira and the growing financial demands from families and communities.

She said the petroleum industry itself was facing production fluctuations, market instability, environmental pressures, technological disruptions and restructuring, but maintained that the sector remained a major pillar of national strength and opportunity.

Roman said the annual prayer conference was deliberately held around Independence Day to enable PICFI members across the country to pray for Nigeria, their families and workplaces while renewing their commitment to national transformation.

Also speaking, the PICFI Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator, Mike Iwegbu, urged Nigerians to participate actively in elections and vote according to their consciences.

Iwegbu said citizens had a civic responsibility to participate in determining who governs them, stressing that Nigeria remained the common home of all its citizens.

He also called for greater sacrifice and social responsibility among petroleum industry workers through scholarships, training and partnerships aimed at improving the lives of people in their communities.

He said the conference theme, ‘Bearing the Cross’, underscored the need for Nigerians to sacrifice for one another and work towards narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor.

Meanwhile, the Warri/Benin/Ore Zonal Coordinator, Osafile Omosede, said the conference had renewed hope for a transformed Nigeria, noting that PICFI had also used the occasion to provide scholarships, spiritual retreats and skills training for young Nigerians seeking opportunities in the oil and gas industry.