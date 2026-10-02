Impactful Politics: The Yayi Example

Nigerians have varied opinions on the impact of politics since its return in May,1999. Remi Adefulu takes a cursory look at how the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 Governorship poll in Ogun State, Senator Olamilekan Adeola a k a Yayi, has used politics to positively impact lives across different strata of society.

Politics has always received an all-time low in terms of reckoning in recent times, especially since the advent of politics in May, 1999.

The perception of many a people is that politics has been thrown to the dogs, becoming the personal fiefdom of charlatans, and other undesirable elements

Consequently, the popular refrain in the polity is that “the worst of us are ruling the best of us”, in a society with the highest population among the black race.

Even the signs stare all in the face as some of those who occupy exalted offices fall short of the minimum standards in most societies.

Compared with post-independence politics, today’s politics is devoid of gravitas, wits and credibility, compared to the politics of old.

That was the era when men were men, with notable figures as Sir Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ladoke Akintola, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Anthony Enahoro and other notables as leading lights.

It was an era of razzmatazz, oratory skills, glitz and glamour at its best on the political turf, with many aspiring to become like these heroes.

Those were unforgettable days when political figures dominated the air waves with informed commentary in various spheres of national life, selling themselves and their manifestos

No wonder, the various regions competed among themselves in a manner that prospered the people like never before. Posterity would never forget the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, for changing the fortunes of many homes which grabbed the opportunity offered by free education across Western region ​

Compare that era with what is happening in Nigerian politics today and you would almost weep for a country regarded as giant of Africa.

In terms of human and material resources, Nigeria leads the pack, but in terms of quality politics, it is at its lowest ebb.

That is why the situation in Ogun state today calls for caution as the 2027 elections stare us in the face. The state has always been peaceful, though politicians sometimes create unnecessary tension through their actions and utterances.

Meanwhile, words are very powerful and therefore need to be carefully used in conveying messages to woo the electorate.

These are a combination of people cutting across different sectors, most of whom are able to decipher.

It therefore behoves on politicians to look at issues affecting the state dispassionately and tell the people how they hope to tackle them for their benefit.

Unfortunately, what we have seen thus far is throwing of needless tantrums, especially from the camp of the opposition.

The Gateway State, as Ogun is fondly called, is a state brimming with potentials that need to be harnessed for the good of the people. Its proximity to Lagos makes it an asset and advantage as many investors see Ogun as the next investment destination.

Luckily, Governor Dapo Abiodun has been able to lay the foundation for future administrations to tap into to take the state to greater heights. His completion of the Gateway Airport is a welcome development and its dividends is bound to improve business within and around the state.

Aside this, Ogun State has a pact with Lagos, the nation’s economic capital, courtesy of the Abiodun administration.

It is therefore incumbent on political gladiators in the coming polls to tell the people how they hope to further develop the state instead of engaging in mudslinging.

Unbridled allegations only distract the people, inflame tension and create fear among the people.

The focus should therefore be on job creation, investment opportunities, affordable healthcare, education, agriculture, transportation, sports and more.

It is for this reason that credit must go to APC Governorship hopeful, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, also known as Yayi, for crafting a robust message that meets the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Close watchers of his politics would see a focused, visionary and deliberate attempt to touch the lives of the people spread across different strata. From his days as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Yayi has been deliberate about touching the lives of his constituents, positively.

The experience he garnered over the years is what has made him among the most impactful politicians of his generation.

Going by his political trajectory, the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, has spread his tentacles across the length and breadth of Ogun State with uncommon vigour.

This he has done with tact and humility, such that his impact has drawn so many into the APC across the length and breadth of Ogun State.

It is therefore not uncommon to tackle a man with his kind of credentials by opposition elements who are wowed by his intimidating credentials.

Instead of taking him up on issues, they resorted to cheap blackmail, mudslinging and name calling, all in a bid to stop this moving train.

Rather than take on them, the APC Governorship hopeful is replying them through mega initiatives targeted at raising the standard of the people across the state.

Therefore, whether you go to Ijebu, Egba, Yewa or Remo, the impact is too glaring to be ignored.

In Ijebu Water Side alone, he is currently working on the electrification of over 50 communities to the tune of 500 million naira, same for about 1 billion naira grant to traders across the state.

This is aside scholarships to students all over the state, grants to artisans, sponsored vocational training and upgrade of Federal Poly to a University and setting up of a Police Academy in the state.

Undoubtedly, Yayi remains the first senator in Ogun State history to have impacted the state’s three senatorial districts simultaneously in less than four years!

Meanwhile, all these are not without resistance. For those who think Senator Adeola would engage in tantrums with the opposition, they would need to ask those who engaged him using gun-trotting elements in the race for Lagos West Senatorial District. Not only were they defeated by the mass of the people, they got to learn that politics is not about bravado but deployment of superior intellectual prowess.

Yayi’s school of politics revolves around politics without bitterness with the people as the focal point of politics, a trait he has demonstrated and would continue to demonstrate even after landing at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan in May, 2027.

-Adefulu writes from Lagos.