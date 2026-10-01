Pantami Wins Rescheduled Gombe PDP Governorship Primary

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has again declared Professor Isa Ali Pantami as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general election in Gombe State.

The declaration was made after the primary election held on Tuesday across the 114 wards across the 11 LGAs of the state.

Pantami has earlier emerged as the candidate of the PDP on May 26 through affirmation, however a Federal High Court last Thursday nullified the election and ordered a fresh election.

Announcing the result, the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee, Hon. Johnbull Tiemlong Shekarau, disclosed that a total of 2,555 accredited members participated in the exercise, which he said was conducted across all the 11 local government areas of the state.

He said Pantami emerged winner of the primary election after polling 2,054 votes to defeat the two other aspirants.

Shekarau also announced that former member of the House of Representatives, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki scored 389 votes to emerge as the first runner-up, while Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry, who polled 112 votes, emerged as second runner-up.

In his acceptance speech, Pantami commended members of the party for voting peacefully during the exercise.

He called on Mailantarki and Garry to come and join him, and work for the success of all the party candidates during the general elections.