Dangote Sponsors Abuja Trade Fair, Features Refinery IPO

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), one of the sponsors of the 21st Abuja International Trade Fair, will spotlight the ongoing Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) during the company’s special day.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit and made available to journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday.

The Dangote Special Day, scheduled for October 2, will feature a high-level fireside and business interactive session bringing together representatives of Dangote Group, governments, the organised private sector, and business leaders to examine the transformative role of the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria’s economic development.

According to the company, the interactive session will provide prospective investors, entrepreneurs, business operators and other participants with an opportunity to engage directly with representatives of the Dangote Group and gain a better understanding of the refinery’s ongoing IPO and its broader economic significance.

The session, with the theme: ‘Dangote Refinery, Vision 2030, ACCI and the Economy’, will examine the refinery’s contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, industrialisation, trade, employment generation, taxation, and economic growth.

Particular attention will be paid to how increased domestic refining capacity can reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products, conserve foreign exchange, strengthen local value chains and create new opportunities for businesses across the petroleum, petrochemical, logistics, manufacturing and services sectors.

The IPO will also feature prominently in the discussions, with participants expected to explore how the public offer can broaden participation in the ownership of one of Africa’s most significant industrial assets, deepen Nigeria’s capital market and provide eligible investors with an opportunity to participate in the country’s ongoing industrial transformation.

The fireside session will bring together senior representatives of Dangote Group, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), government and the wider private sector.

The company said the session would also provide an opportunity to examine Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 and its implications for industrialisation, job creation, local content development, technology transfer, investment and economic diversification.

Beyond the fireside discussion, visitors to the Trade Fair will have the opportunity to engage with the Dangote Group at its pavilion, where the company will showcase a range of products and businesses spanning cement, sugar, salt and seasoning, packaging, and other sectors.

The Dangote Group’s sustained participation and sponsorship of the Abuja International Trade Fair reflects its continued support for platforms that promote trade, investment, entrepreneurship and stronger linkages between the private sector and government.

The 21st Abuja International Trade Fair, organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is expected to bring together hundreds of exhibitors, businesses, investors, policymakers and members of the public, providing a platform for networking, market access, investment promotion, and business-to-business engagement.

The company said it looks forward to welcoming participants to the Dangote Special Day and its pavilion to explore the Group’s products, investment opportunities and potential areas of business collaboration.