Obi Deplores IDP Crisis, Says Nigerians Deserve Homes, Not Camps

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has said it was unacceptable for any Nigerian to be living in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Obi said if elected president in 2027, his administration would tackle insecurity decisively and ensure every Nigerian in IDP camps returne to their homes.

He stated this in Sokoto when he visited the Ramin Kura IDP Centre in the state capital.

Obi, who visited the camp with his running mate, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, lamented that leaders were not doing enough to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

He said the growing number of displaced persons across the country was a direct consequence of failure in the security sector.

“As far as any Nigerian is living in IDP camp, all of us are in IDP camp,” he said, noting that leaders could not live in comfort in Abuja and claim that all was well.

He attributed the current situation to lack of empathy on the part of those in authority.

According to him, true leadership was about sympathy, empathy and decisiveness in policy making.

“We are here to tell them that we feel their pains and trouble. We urge you to be hopeful, things will get better when we get into power,” Obi told the IDPs.

He announced a financial support for the displaced persons but declined to disclose the amount, saying his representative would deliver the package to them.

Obi urged Nigerians to vote for capacity, competence and political will in 2027 to turn around the fortunes of the country.