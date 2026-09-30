Plateau Assembly Hopeful Advocates Institutional Reforms, Community-based Security

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Plateau State House of Assembly, Kanke constituency, Kevin Nedim Pankshin, has pledged to champion legislative reforms aimed at strengthening public institutions and improving governance if elected.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Jos, Pankshin said his aspiration to serve in the Assembly was driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact through law-making and oversight functions.

According to him, public office remains the most effective platform for creating lasting impact, while legislative service provides a unique opportunity to influence governance through legislative functions.

Pankshin, the former personal assistant to the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, noted that he first contested the House of Assembly primaries in 2014 ahead of the 2015 elections and returned to the race following the zoning arrangement in the constituency.

On insecurity in Plateau State, he called for a deeper understanding of the root causes of the crisis before implementing solutions, arguing that effective responses must be based on proper diagnosis rather than assumptions.

Pankshin also said he would reserve judgment on the proposed creation of state police until he studies its operational and legal framework, stressing that the effectiveness of the initiative would depend on its structure, funding, and mode of operation.

Commenting on APC’s preparedness for future elections, he maintained that the party remained united despite differing opinions among members, describing internal debates as part of a healthy democratic culture.

The APC candidate further advocated closer collaboration among elected representatives, local government officials and community leaders to address development challenges across Kanke state constituency.

Pankshin expressed confidence that greater synergy among stakeholders, stronger institutions and people-oriented legislation would accelerate development and improve the welfare of constituents.

He proposed a grassroots-driven development model in which councillors would regularly engage communities to identify local challenges and opportunities, enabling the government to target interventions based on specific needs such as roads, bridges, water supply, and agricultural infrastructure.

The APC candidate described the presence of the party’s National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda, from Kanke, as a significant advantage for the constituency, arguing that the connection had already attracted development projects to the area.