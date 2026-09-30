  • Wednesday, 30th September, 2026

Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Five ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Protesters, Says the President Protested Against Jonathan

Nigeria | 10 minutes ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded the immediate release of five Nigerians reportedly arrested in Borno State over T-shirts bearing the words “Tinubu Must Go.”

He said that if a political slogan is the reason for their detention, those responsible must explain how wearing a shirt became an offence in a democracy.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku said President Bola Tinubu once stood with Nigerians protesting fuel prices under President Goodluck Jonathan, but now presides over a cost-of-living crisis that has made the same fuel, along with food, transport and electricity, painfully expensive.

“Tinubu opposed Jonathan’s fuel policy in the streets. Nigerians are living with the consequences of Tinubu’s fuel policy in their homes. Parents are cutting meals. Workers can scarcely afford the journey to work. Families are being crushed by bills that rise faster than their income.

“And when citizens put their anger on a T-shirt, the response is reportedly an arrest. What kind of democracy grants its President the right to protest, then takes that right away from everyone else?” Atiku asked.

“‘Tinubu Must Go’ is a demand for political change. It is not a weapon, a threat or a crime. President Tinubu can disagree with those words. He can campaign against them. He cannot make people disappear into custody for wearing them.”

Atiku called on the authorities to disclose the detainees’ whereabouts, grant them immediate access to their families and lawyers, and release them if the slogan is the basis for their arrest.

“Tinubu was free to tell Jonathan that his policies were hurting Nigerians. Nigerians must be free to tell Tinubu that his policies are hurting them. Release these five citizens now.”

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