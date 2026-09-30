Makinde Clueless, Embarrassment to Oyo, Says Alli Campaign Organisation

Sunday Ehigiator





The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation has described Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, as “clueless” and “a total embarrassment” to the people of the state over his comments on increased allocations from the Federation Account and persistent hunger.

The organisation made the assertion in a statement yesterday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, following Makinde’s remarks in Lafia, Nasarawa State, where he acknowledged that Oyo State had been receiving more money from the Federation Account but said the increase had not translated into a reduction in hunger.

Oladele said Makinde’s admission of increased federal allocation to Oyo State was an indication of the impact of the economic reform policies of the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement said: “The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation has described the Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde, as clueless and a total embarrassment to the people of the State, saying ‘for failing to address hunger in Oyo State despite increased funds from the federation account, Makinde has shown that he is more than clueless.’”

According to the organisation, Makinde’s statement was a reflection of what it described as shortcomings in governance in Oyo State.

It said: “The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation, in a statement on Tuesday, said Makinde’s statement, though a function of his level of intellectual capacity, is a sad and clear reality of what Oyo State has been going through in terms of purposeful governance in the last seven years.”

The campaign organisation questioned why the federal government should be held responsible for how funds allocated to the state were utilised.

“If through the ingenuity and purposeful leadership of President Tinubu, Oyo State allocation from the federation account has increased tremendously, should it also be the duty of the President to ensure judicious use of the money?

“If you have acknowledged that monthly, you have been getting more money from the federation account, who are you expecting to come and help you to fight hunger in your State? Is it President Tinubu?”

The organisation also accused Makinde of opposing local government autonomy in the state, alleging that he had prevented the councils from functioning independently in order to retain control over state and local government funds.

“Most importantly, this same Governor Makinde has deliberately refused to allow local governments in Oyo State to function. He has criminally been everywhere, opposing local government autonomy so as to continue to spend both the State and local council funds,” it alleged.

The campaign organisation further urged the people of Oyo State not to allow what it described as Makinde’s “cluelessness” to continue beyond 2027.

It said: “Therefore, for the people of Oyo State, waiting a day longer to stop the extension of Makinde’s cluelessness beyond 2027 is what must not be allowed to happen and on February 6, 2027, the governor and the man through whom he desires to extend his clueless government will be rejected by the people.”