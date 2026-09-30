Harnessing Youths’ Strength through Quality Education, Skills Development for Economic Growth

Since 1981, the Finlab Group has been a leading supplier of educational, scientific, and laboratory equipment, serving secondary schools, universities, hospitals, and research centres across Nigeria and Africa. The Managing Director, Uzo Nwaije, says it aligns with the organisation’s vision of boosting science and technology and empowering the next generation through access to quality learning tools and laboratory equipment, contributing directly to economicdevelopment. Uchechukwu Nnaike reports

As an engineer and Managing Director of Finlab Group, Uzo Nwaije is innovative and technology-driven, with a knack for quality science educationand research. He has spent over four decades delivering laboratory solutions, infrastructure and technology across Nigeria and several African countries. Under his leadership, Finlab has grown from a respected manufacturer of laboratory furniture and equipment into a diversified group with interests in turnkey laboratory construction, engineering services, agricultural technology and international investment.

With over 200 employees across six locations in Nigeria, he said that the group combines manufacturing, engineering, technology and human capital development to deliver end-to-end solutions. He believes Nigeria has all the requirements to build a strong economy: the population, the resources, the talent, and hardworking, entrepreneurial people. Therefore, the country needs to shift from being largely a consuming economy to a productive one.

“We import too many things that we should be producing ourselves,” he said.

Nwaije believes educationandskills development are major contributors to economic growth, saying that if Nigeria’s youthful population is properly trained in engineering, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and other technical areas, it will become an economic asset. He said the science and technology sector also plays a huge role in growing the economy, adding that quality educationandskills acquisition depend largely on the availability of modern equipment in schools for impactful teaching andlearning.

Reacting to the severe shortage of science laboratories, relative to the number of secondary schools in Nigeria, Nwaije said, “This is an area I am very passionate about because science and technology have been at the centre of what we do at Finlab for many years. You cannot teach a child chemistry, physics or biology only from a textbook and expect that child to become a great scientist or innovator. Our schools need proper laboratories. The laboratories need the right equipment, and the teachers need to know how to use them.

“The same thing applies to our universities and research institutions. We have very intelligent researchers in Nigeria, but they need the infrastructure and funding to turn their ideas into solutions.”

He called for stronger collaboration among universities, government, and the private sector, saying research should not end as a paper sitting on a shelf.

“We should be asking: Can this research solve a problem? Can we develop a product from it? Can we manufacture it? Can we commercialise it? That is where science begins to contribute directly to economicdevelopment,” Nwaije said.

He lauded the steps the World Bank has taken over the years to advance educationandskills in Nigeria through its Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS), Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learningand Empowerment (AGILE), and other initiatives.

On the company’s part, he said for over four decades, Finlab has been dedicated to scientific excellence, adding that the group has equipped science laboratories in many higher institutions and secondary schools, helping to improve Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learningand prepare the next generation of African scientists.

He said a notable project is the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control (ILFRC) Laboratory, at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State, delivered in partnership with international stakeholders.

“We listen, adapt and deliver tailored solutions that match each institution’s unique needs and budget,” he said.

In addition to providing world-class laboratory and educational equipment, he said that the company also trains lab technicians, researchers, educators, and anyone who uses or manages laboratory equipment. It also offers customisable training modules to meet specific organisational needs and equipment types, along with post-training support to ensure continued proficiency and address follow-up queries.

According to him, the training includes hands-on workshops that provide practical experience with laboratory equipment; modules focused on safety standards and compliance in the laboratory environment; guidance on identifying and resolving common equipment issues; and certification upon completion, validating the skillsand knowledge acquired.

He disclosed that the company is exploring a large-scale industrial skills acquisition partnership to train one million Nigerian youths over three years, focused on practical, job-ready skills in manufacturing and related industries. Beyond quality educationandskillstraining, Nwaije highlighted other factors needed for economicdevelopment. He called for more government investment in power, better infrastructure, easier access to finance, improved security, and a stable business environment.

“Government policies should encourage people to invest for the long term rather than constantly trying to adjust to changes in policy. When our companies grow, they employ more people, pay more taxes and reinvest in the economy,” Nwaije explained.

He also stressed the need to encourage local content, saying that government is probably one of the biggest buyers of goods and services in Nigeria. So government institutions should deliberately patronise Nigerian manufacturers where the required products can be produced locally and meet the necessary standards.

“Manufacturing creates jobs at different levels,” noted Nwaije. “One factory supports engineers, technicians, accountants, drivers, distributors, suppliers and many other businesses around it. So when you support manufacturing, you are supporting an entire ecosystem.”

The Finlab boss argued that the next phase of Nigeria’s development must focus on producing, innovating, and exporting what the country can produce. He urged Nigerian manufacturers to start thinking about other African countries.

“If we manufacture something locally that we previously imported, we are already reducing the pressure on foreign exchange. If we then export that same product, we are bringing foreign exchange into the country.

“My thinking is very simple: produce in Nigeria, satisfy the Nigerian market and then export to Africa and the rest of the world. I also believe Nigeria should gradually move away from simply importing technology. We should learn from global technology companies, partner with them where necessary, transfer knowledge to our people and eventually develop our own capabilities. This is part of the bigger vision we have for Finlab Group across science, technology, educationand healthcare. We want to contribute to building an Africa that does not only consume technology but increasingly develops and manufactures its own solutions,” Nwaije stated.

He highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, both local and international, saying that Finlab is expanding its global reach, attracting investment and building technology partnerships that support Africa’s development.

On his long-term vision for the company, he said: “When I look at Finlab 10 years from now, I see a much larger African company operating across science, technology, educationand healthcare. I see us manufacturing more sophisticated scientific equipment locally, delivering major laboratories and research facilities across Africa, developing technology, training thousands of young Africans and building partnerships with some of the world’s leading science and technology companies.

“I also want Finlab to become a company that invests significantly in research anddevelopment. Africa cannot continue to be only a market where other people’s technologies are sold. We must participate in developing those technologies. So the next ten years are really about scale, technology and African expansion.

“The first 40 years gave us experience. The next phase is about using that experience to build something much bigger. Our ambition is simple: when people think about science infrastructure in Africa, we want Finlab to be one of the companies they think about.”

Nwajie envisions a self-reliant Africa with the capacity to meet its own scientific, healthcare and industrial needs, saying, “Africa’s potential is huge. With the right infrastructure, the right skillsand the right partnerships, we can achieve extraordinary things. Our goal is to be part of that journey one laboratory, one school, one innovation at a time.”