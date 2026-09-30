Choose Milk Campaign Launches National Essay Competition to Educate Pupils

The Choose Milk Campaign, a national initiative focused on strengthening consumer education and awareness about milk and dairy products, has announced an essay competition for primary school pupils across Enugu, Kaduna, Lagos, Rivers, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This maiden edition is open to pupils in primary 4 to 6, aged 9 to 11, and will run from September 15 to October 31. The initiative aims to educate children on the importance of understanding milk and making informed dairy choices, while encouraging them to share their knowledge with peers and family.

Senior Project Manager, Danish Dairy Board, Lars Jensen, who announced the competition, said the initiative aims to help children and parents better understand the difference between milk and creamers and the role of milk in children’s nutrition.

“Children are not only consumers; they are also important voices within the home and can influence the choices their families make. Through this competition, we want to equip pupils with simple, practical knowledge that helps them understand the difference between milk and creamers and appreciate the nutritional value of milk. When children learn to make informed choices early, they can carry that knowledge into their homes and communities,” Jensen said.

To participate, interested pupils must write a short letter addressed to their school’s headmaster or headmistress on the topic, ‘How Students in My School Can Differentiate Between Milk and Creamers’. The letter should include the pupil’s name, gender, age, class, school name and school location. They are expected to visit https://choosemilk.com.ng/essaycompetition/ to submit entries.

According to the organisers, the competition will be extended to additional states as the three-year Choose Milk Campaign progresses. It is part of the broader Choose Milk Campaign, launched by stakeholders from the Danish Dairy Board and the European Union, in partnership with the federal government to help Nigerian households make informed dairy choices through consumer education and greater awareness of the nutritional benefits of milk and the differences between authentic milk and creamers.