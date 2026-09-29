Tinubu: We’ve Created 650,000 Jobs Via National MSME Clinics In 19 States And FCT

• Vows to remove all bottlenecks militating against Nigerians turning ideas and skills into successful businesses

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Monday disclosed that his government has created 650,000 jobs through its National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics in 19 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also vowed to remove all bottlenecks militating against Nigerians turning ideas and skills into successful businesses.

The President, who made this known via his verified X handle, @officialABAT, explained that a tailor should not need millions of naira to buy industrial machinery before she can grow her business while a food processor should not have to build a factory before producing at scale.

This, he stated, informed why the Federal Government, “under our Renewed Hope administration, is investing in shared MSME hubs through our National MSME Clinics, giving entrepreneurs access to modern equipment, reliable power and production facilities without carrying the full cost alone.”

According to Tinubu: “Today, 21 shared facilities across 19 states and the FCT are supporting businesses and an estimated 650,000 jobs.

“Nigerians do not lack ideas, skill or ambition. Too often, they lack access to the tools and infrastructure needed to turn them into successful businesses.

“Our job is to remove those barriers.

“When small businesses can produce more, at lower cost, they become more competitive. They grow. They employ more people. They create income and opportunity for Nigerian families.

“Giving Nigerian enterprise the tools to succeed is how we build prosperity from the ground up.

“That is the Nigeria we are building.”