Atiku Won’t Be Absentee President, ADC Assures Nigerians Ahead of 2027 Elections

• Ologbondiyan: our candidate will provide accessible presidency

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has assured Nigerians that its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, would not be an absentee president, who will be unavailable at critical moments when Nigerians required presidential attention.

ADC PCC said Atiku would provide an accessible and responsive presidency if elected in the 2027 general election.

Director of Media and Publicity of ADC PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when he received the leadership of Atiku Unity Movement (AUM), led by its leader, Francis Eburuwe.

Ologbondiyan said Atiku had consistently demonstrated an understanding of the country’s economic and social challenges and had proposed policy interventions aimed at addressing them.

He recalled that during the 2023 presidential campaign, Atiku advocated a phased approach to the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, stating that the process should not place excessive pressure on Nigerians.

According to him, the experience of the past three years has reinforced the need for a presidency that is accessible, responsive, and capable of taking timely decisions in the national interest.

Ologbondiyan stated, “The country needs a president who understands the challenges confronting Nigerians and is physically available to respond to the demands of governance.

“Nigeria cannot afford a situation in which there is uncertainty over who is effectively directing the affairs of government at critical moments. The country requires firm and focused leadership.”

Ologbondiyan said Atiku’s governance agenda would focus on addressing the country’s economic difficulties, improving citizens’ welfare, and restoring confidence in public institutions.

He added that recent economic proposals by the ADC presidential candidate were aimed at reducing the burden of rising energy and living costs.

Earlier, Eburuwe said AUM was fully committed to Atiku’s candidacy and would mobilise Nigerians around the need for a change in the country’s political direction.

He said the movement would take Atiku’s message to Nigerians across the country, expressing confidence that an Atiku administration would address the challenges confronting the country and improve citizens’ welfare.