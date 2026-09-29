Akpabio Seeks Stronger Nigeria-Australia Parliamentary Relations

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for stronger parliamentary cooperation between Nigeria and Australia, saying closer ties between the two legislatures would deepen bilateral relations and provide greater continuity in engagements between both countries.

Akpabio made the call when he received Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Milton Dick, who paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Senate in Abuja.

The senate president said Nigeria and Australia, despite their geographical distance, shared several institutional and democratic similarities that could provide a solid foundation for expanded cooperation.

According to him, both countries are Commonwealth nations, federal democracies with bicameral legislatures, and multicultural populations, while also possessing substantial natural resources.

Akpabio said the common features provided opportunities for both countries to learn from each other and strengthen relations beyond traditional government-to-government engagements.

He said the next frontier in Nigeria-Australia relations should be parliamentary diplomacy, stressing that relations between nations should not be left entirely to governments and diplomats.

“Parliaments represent the people, and stronger Parliament-to-Parliament relations can give bilateral relations greater continuity and depth,” he said.

The senate president commended the Australian initiative to establish the Australia-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group, urging both countries to build on the initiative through regular legislative exchanges and institutional engagements.

He proposed exchanges among legislators and parliamentary staff, cooperation between committees, and regular dialogue between the presiding officers of both legislatures.

Akpabio described Dick’s visit as an opportunity to renew the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and Australia. He recalled that Australia’s diplomatic mission in Nigeria was established in September 1960, shortly before Nigeria attained independence.

He, therefore, welcomed Dick to Nigeria and expressed confidence that his visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the visiting Australian speaker said when he decided to run for the presidency of IPU, he was told that he had to come to Nigeria to understand Africa.

Dick said, “I know that Nigeria is the heart of Africa and your leadership is well known throughout the continent.

“On behalf of the people of Australia, we thank you for what you have done for democracy and we thank you for what you have done for the IPU.

“Mr President, thank you to be honoured for being with you today. I thank you for allowing me to earn your support and l promise you if I’m elected or if I’m not elected, you have a brand new friend in Australia.”