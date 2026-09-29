2027: Tompolo Rallies Support for Tinubu, Says Reforms Need Consolidation

• Governor Sule discloses state executed N100bn projects without loans

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has commenced grassroots mobilisation in Nasarawa State for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, with its founder, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, calling for the consolidation of the administration’s economic reforms.

Tompolo, represented at the launch in Lafia by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, Kestin Pondi, said the reforms had brought challenges but were necessary to achieve their intended long-term economic outcomes.

He urged residents of the state to support Tinubu for another four-year term, arguing that the administration needed more time to consolidate its policies.

“Reforms don’t come easy. Reforms come with their level of challenges. But those challenges are actually what reform is about,” he said.

Tompolo said his delegation had observed several ongoing road construction projects on its way to Nasarawa, which he presented as evidence of the impact of the administration’s policies.

“Today, on our way to Nasarawa, we passed through a lot of wonderful roads. We passed through a lot of construction sites. And what does that tell you? It tells you that President Bola Tinubu is working. His economic reforms are working,” he said.

He also linked the administration’s local government autonomy policy and increased financial resources available to state governments to the reforms, saying they had enabled governors to pay salaries and pensions and undertake major projects.

Tompolo said the reforms required continuity, arguing that their full benefits could not be realised within a single four-year term.

“These reforms need consolidation. Four years are not enough. The benefits of these reforms have not been fully experienced,” he said.

He also cited the absence of petrol queues and increased investment activity as developments he associated with the administration’s policies.

Tompolo further pointed to proposed investments in Nasarawa State, including a 6,000-metric-tonne lithium processing plant, housing projects and industrialisation initiatives.

Also speaking, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, commended the movement for its support for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the state had benefited from reforms introduced by the federal government.

Sule said the state had cleared outstanding gratuities accumulated since its creation in 1996 and 2012.

He also said Nasarawa had executed more than N100 billion worth of capital projects without borrowing from commercial banks, attributing the development to the federal government’s economic reforms.

According to him, the reforms had also helped improve the state’s investment environment and encouraged investors to consider Nasarawa for new projects.

The governor thanked the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement for providing vehicles and financial support for its grassroots mobilisation, saying the assistance demonstrated commitment beyond verbal support for the President.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the movement, Sunday Asuku, said Tompolo had mandated the organisation to mobilise voters across Nasarawa State for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Asuku said the movement believed the administration’s economic reforms were necessary despite the difficulties being experienced by Nigerians.

He urged voters to assess the Tinubu administration’s policies alongside the records of opposition politicians who had previously held public office.

He said the movement would continue its mobilisation from local government areas to wards and polling units ahead of the 2027 general election.

The launch featured the inauguration of coordinators for the state’s local government areas and the presentation of vehicles to support the movement’s grassroots activities.