Rivers Assembly Backs State Police, Gives Tinubu’s Security Reform Boost

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Rivers State House of Assembly has unanimously endorsed the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to establish State Police Services across Nigeria, giving fresh momentum to the ongoing push for decentralised policing.

The lawmakers gave their approval on Monday during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, following the transmission of the 1999 Constitution, Sixth Alteration Bill, 2026, by the National Assembly to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for consideration and concurrence.

The proposed amendment seeks to establish a constitutional framework for the creation and operation of State Police Services while retaining the Nigeria Police Force at the federal level.

The National Assembly transmitted the bill to the state legislatures on September 16, 2026, as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Before the vote, Amaewhule drew the attention of lawmakers to Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution, which requires constitutional alterations approved by the National Assembly to also secure the support of at least two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly.

According to him, at least 24 of Nigeria’s 36 state legislatures must approve the proposed amendment for it to advance to the next stage of the constitutional amendment process.

The Speaker subsequently read the proposed amendment before the House, outlining provisions aimed at providing a legal and constitutional basis for the establishment and operation of State Police Services.

Members were then asked to indicate their positions on the bill by raising their hands.

Announcing the result, Amaewhule said all 25 lawmakers present voted in favour of the proposed amendment, with none voting against and no abstention recorded.

“Twenty-five members voted in favour, none against and none abstained,” the Speaker announced.

The Rivers Assembly’s decision adds to the ongoing consideration of the State Police proposal by state legislatures across the country.

The development also aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s call for constitutional reforms to enable the establishment of State Police as part of efforts to strengthen security at the grassroots.

The Presidency has described decentralised policing as a measure that could complement the existing federal security structure by bringing policing closer to communities and improving responses to local security challenges.