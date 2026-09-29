NMDPRA Moves against Under-dispensing at Petrol Stations

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has stepped up enforcement against the under-dispensing of petroleum products at retail outlets across the country, warning operators that persistent or serious violations could lead to the revocation of their licences.

In an industry circular, the authority directed all retail outlet operators to immediately calibrate and verify their dispensing pumps and totalisers to ensure accurate measurement and that consumers receive the full quantity of products for which they pay.

NMDPRA said it had observed incidents of under-dispensing at retail outlets nationwide, describing the practice as a serious breach of consumer trust.

It stated that it had intensified inspections and enforcement activities across the country and would take action against outlets found to be under-dispensing, operating with improperly calibrated equipment or otherwise compromising dispensing accuracy.

“Persistent or serious violations will be subject to appropriate sanctions, up to and including revocation of the outlet’s licence, in line with NMDPRA’s regulations,” the authority said.

The regulator urged operators to take immediate corrective measures where discrepancies are identified, stressing the need to maintain the integrity and accuracy of petroleum product transactions.

NMDPRA also directed the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) to promptly communicate the directive to their members and support compliance across the industry.