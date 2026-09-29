UBA Showcase Africa’s Opportunities on Global Stage

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, has called for greater focus on turning Africa’s vast opportunities into investable projects.

He also emphasised the need for dependable revenues, credible institutions and accountable delivery to unlock sustainable capital for the continent.

Alawuba made the call in New York, at the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium, held during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly engagements (UNGA), where he participated in a fireside chat themed “From Mandate to Impact.”

Speaking on the need to translate Africa’s development ambitions into tangible outcomes, the UBA boss said Africa’s opportunities deserve rigorous preparation and serious capital, noting that projects must be commercially sustainable and supported by institutions capable of delivering on their commitments.

Drawing from UBA’s experience across the continent, Alawuba highlighted the bank’s role in connecting African enterprise with capital, expertise and financial infrastructure, citing projects across telecommunications, energy, roads, digital services and other critical sectors.

In Chad, for instance, he explained that UBA financed a US$6.56 million telecommunications modernisation project initiated in 2021, with completion recorded in 2025 and the loan fully repaid. For Alawuba, the project demonstrates how a clearly defined development need can move from financing to completion and repayment when the right structure and accountability are in place.