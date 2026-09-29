Darma: FG Will Surpass 100,000 Housing Units Target

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, has described the housing and construction sector as a major employer of labour, reiterating that under President Bola Tinubu the government will exceed the 100,000 housing units target.

Darma stated this during an inspection of the National Housing Programme (NHP) estate and the Renewed Hope Civil Service Estate in Dukpa, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said the scale of employment generated by housing projects underscored the sector’s contribution to economic activity, particularly through the engagement of local workers and construction-related businesses.

According to him, more than 1,900 people were employed during the excavation phase of the NHP project involving 110 blocks of two-bedroom flats.

“The housing industry is really a very, very important industry to employ Nigerians. And that’s why we are promoting the industry. Just 110 blocks of two-bedroom flats each employed 1,900 people for only excavation,” he said.

The minister said the number of jobs was expected to increase as the projects progressed to other stages of construction involving machinery operators, artisans, labourers and other workers. He also reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to accelerating housing delivery nationwide, expressing confidence that the ministry would exceed the target set by President Bola Tinubu to deliver 100,000 housing units to Nigerians before the end of his first tenure.

“We will surpass what Mr President promised, that 100,000 units of housing will be delivered to Nigerians before the end of his first tenure. We are moved to do it and we are going to do it,” Darma said.