  • Monday, 28th September, 2026

Tango Fuel App Expands to Five African Countries

Business | 2 seconds ago

 Emma Okonji

Tango Brook Technologies Limited, Nigeria’s fast-emerging energy technology and intelligence company, has expanded its footprints into five African countries within one year of its operations, with plans to deepen expansion to 15 African countries by 2027.

The technology company said this in Lagos, while celebrating its first anniversary of revolutionary digital fuel payment solution, that has given businesses accountability over energy spend, while blocking leakages through the Tango App.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, Managing Director, Africa, Tango Brook Technologies, Obiajulu Wemambu, said Tango has moved beyond Nigeria.

“Today, our ambition extends beyond Nigeria. We are actively positioning Tango Brook for a truly pan-African future, with further expansion into other African countries like The Gambia, South Africa and a few other prospective African markets in the next one year. By the time we’re coming back to this type of forum next year, we should have close to 15 African countries, with at least 10 of them fully activated,” Wemambu said.

Citing a recent report from the African Development Bank, Wemambu said the African continent suffered severe energy losses of about 30 per cent annually, due to fraud around the pump deliveries, ranging from ghost deliveries to tampering of the meters, to smuggling across various borders, including siphoning.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.