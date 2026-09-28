Tango Fuel App Expands to Five African Countries

Emma Okonji

Tango Brook Technologies Limited, Nigeria’s fast-emerging energy technology and intelligence company, has expanded its footprints into five African countries within one year of its operations, with plans to deepen expansion to 15 African countries by 2027.

The technology company said this in Lagos, while celebrating its first anniversary of revolutionary digital fuel payment solution, that has given businesses accountability over energy spend, while blocking leakages through the Tango App.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, Managing Director, Africa, Tango Brook Technologies, Obiajulu Wemambu, said Tango has moved beyond Nigeria.

“Today, our ambition extends beyond Nigeria. We are actively positioning Tango Brook for a truly pan-African future, with further expansion into other African countries like The Gambia, South Africa and a few other prospective African markets in the next one year. By the time we’re coming back to this type of forum next year, we should have close to 15 African countries, with at least 10 of them fully activated,” Wemambu said.

Citing a recent report from the African Development Bank, Wemambu said the African continent suffered severe energy losses of about 30 per cent annually, due to fraud around the pump deliveries, ranging from ghost deliveries to tampering of the meters, to smuggling across various borders, including siphoning.