Lakowe Lakes Tees-off With Car Prize for Winner

The 54-hole Nigeria Closed tournament will tee-off this morning at the par-72 Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, opening a week of top-level professional golf as international players begin arriving for the second leg of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic.

More than 150 professional golfers from over 12 African countries are expected across the events, with the Nigeria Closed offering a ₦30 million purse before attention shifts to the international leg from October 2 to October 4.

Excitement around the international event has been heightened by CIG Motors who are offer of a brand-new electric car to the overall winner, alongside a $50,000 purse and World Golf Ranking points.

Players are expected from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Gambia, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia, joining Nigeria’s leading professionals at Lakowe Lakes.

Former Nigeria number one Oche Odoh described the arrival of Sunshine Development Tour events in the country as a major boost for local professionals.

“This partnership is a major boost for professional golf in Nigeria. Our players are the biggest beneficiaries because they now have more opportunities to compete internationally, improve their games and earn ranking points without always travelling outside the country.”

With a strong continental field, significant prize money and ranking opportunities at stake, the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is set to place Nigeria firmly in the spotlight of African professional golf.