Adeboye Urges Super Eagles to Turn Victory Into Momentum

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Hon. Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, has urged the Super Eagles to build on their opening victory over Madagascar by going for another positive result against Guinea-Bissau in their second match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Nigeria began the qualifiers with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, with debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scoring the goals that rescued the three points.

Adeboye described the victory as an important start but stressed that the Super Eagles must now improve on their performance and demonstrate greater authority against Guinea-Bissau.

“The first game is behind us now. We got the three points, which was important, but everyone who watched that match knows there are areas where we must improve. The next game provides an opportunity to show that improvement,” Adeboye said.

He praised the character displayed by the team after falling behind against Madagascar, particularly the contributions of Ilenikhena and Usor, who made immediate impacts on their senior international debuts.

According to the Presidential aide, their performances underline the importance of continuously creating opportunities for emerging Nigerian talents.

“What excited me about the last game was seeing young players come into the Super Eagles and immediately take responsibility. Ilenikhena and Usor were given opportunities and they responded with goals. That is healthy for the national team and encouraging for every young Nigerian footballer dreaming of playing for his country.”

Adeboye also congratulated Moses Simon on reaching 100 appearances for Nigeria, describing the occasion as symbolic of the balance required between experience and youth.

He noted that seeing Simon celebrate a century of international appearances on the same night that two players began their Super Eagles careers with goals represented the transition every successful national team requires.

Looking ahead to Guinea-Bissau, Adeboye warned that the Super Eagles cannot afford to underestimate any opponent, noting that African football has become increasingly competitive.

“There are no small teams anymore. We must respect Guinea-Bissau, but we must also remember who we are and what the Nigerian jersey represents. We should go there with confidence, discipline and hunger for the three points,” he said.

Adeboye added that the match presents another opportunity to demonstrate the potential of Nigerian football and the importance of developing a sustainable pipeline of players from the grassroots to the senior national team.

“Winning the first match gives confidence, but following it with another strong result creates momentum. The qualification journey has started, and every point matters,” he said.

The SSA expressed confidence that the Super Eagles would learn from the difficult moments against Madagascar and produce a stronger performance against Guinea-Bissau.

“Uyo gave us the start we wanted. Now the challenge is to build on it. Go out there, fight for the country and keep Nigeria moving towards AFCON 2027.”