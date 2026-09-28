NGX Invest Expands Primary Market Access with WhatsApp Channel

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has expanded access to its NGX Invest platform with the launch of a WhatsApp subscription channel, providing investors with an additional, convenient way to participate in public offers.

“Investors can begin the subscription process by sending “Invest” to NGX Invest on WhatsApp at +234 812 731 9521. They can then follow the prompts to view eligible offers and complete the required subscription steps without downloading a separate application. As part of the process, investors will select a stockbroker through whom their application will be processed, ensuring that brokers remain an integral part of the investment journey,” NGX said.

“The new channel extends NGX Invest’s growing distribution ecosystem, which connects issuers to investors through more than 100 distribution channels, including stockbrokers, banks, fintechs, mobile operators and other financial institutions via API connectivity.

“By integrating WhatsApp into NGX Invest, NGX Group is reducing friction in the investment process and bringing primary-market opportunities closer to investors through a platform they already use every day. For issuers, the integration provides an additional route to reach a broader pool of potential investors and support more efficient capital raising.

The development forms part of NGX Group’s broader strategy to use technology, partnerships and open distribution infrastructure to widen participation in Nigeria’s capital market. Security remains central to the design of the investor journey. While WhatsApp provides the interface through which investors can access the service, subscriptions are processed through NGX Invest’s secure, regulated infrastructure. Investors are encouraged to interact only with the official NGX Invest WhatsApp number and should never share passwords, PINs, OTPs or other sensitive credentials with third parties,” it said.