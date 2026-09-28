ISACA to Host 2026 Community Day, Champion Digital Security

The ISACA Lagos Chapter is set to hold its 2026 Community Day as part of its continued commitment to promoting safer digital communities, environmental responsibility and sustainable development.

The one-day community impact programme, themed, “Secure Digital Futures, Sustain Our Environment,” is billed to take place in Lagos. The programme will focus on community clean-up activities, public sensitisation, and the promotion of technology-driven solutions for environmental sustainability.

According to the President of ISACA Lagos Chapter, Mr Justus Osuji, the Community Day reflects the growing connection between digital trust, responsible technology use and environmental sustainability. As technology continues to transform communities and businesses, the initiative seeks to encourage greater awareness of the need to protect both the digital and physical environments in which people live and work.

A major highlight of the programme will be a community clean-up exercise, designed to promote environmental responsibility, civic engagement and the collective effort required to build cleaner, healthier and more sustainable communities. In furtherance of this commitment, ISACA Lagos Chapter is partnering with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to support and drive the clean-up initiative. The programme will also feature donations of essential materials and other community support initiatives, reinforcing ISACA Lagos Chapter’s commitment to giving back to society and creating meaningful, sustainable social impact.

Through its public sensitisation activities, ISACA Lagos will further engage members of the community on issues surrounding responsible digital practices, digital safety and the role individuals and organisations can play in building a safer digital future.