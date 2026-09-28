  • Monday, 28th September, 2026

NSE, Stakeholders Seek Stronger Public-Private Partnership to Raise Construction Standards

Business | 3 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and other stakeholders in the construction industry have called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve project planning, financing, execution and maintenance in the nation’s construction industry.

Speaking at the Big 5 Construct Nigeria exhibition in Lagos, Deputy President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) is Valerie Ifueko Agberagba, said successful projects must begin with proper needs assessment, feasibility studies and business cases before design, procurement and construction.

According to her, “If we are going to get in the private sector to come and finance, we must have been doing our discussions and negotiations to get that done. So we must think of the capital structure and then our procurement can become more competent to deliver what we want.

“And when we finish procurement, we must be ready to build. Build with quality, with integrity, with transparency, with professionalism. Give the job to the right people who know what they are doing. Let’s not give jobs to those we know they cannot do it. That is also one major problem we have had in our construction industry.”

The Senior Vice President at dmg events, organisers of Big 5 Construct Nigeria, Josine Heijmans, said with over 170 exhibitors coming from 20 countries big 5 remains an annual gathering point for new products in the Nigerian market.

“Nigeria, driven by population growth, urbanisation, economic diversification, we see really strong development in housing, infrastructure development, transport, even social infrastructure as well, like development of schools and hospitals as well. And of course, to deliver this project, it’s really important to bring stakeholders involved in delivering those projects together. And that’s what a platform like Big Five Construct Nigeria does,” she said.

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