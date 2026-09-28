GOXI Deepens Financial Inclusion with N160.65m Claims Settlement

GOXI Microinsurance Company Limited has said it paid N160.65 million in claims between January and July 2026, reaffirming its commitment to providing financial protection to individuals, families and small businesses.

The company said the claims payments provided timely financial relief to policyholders affected by unforeseen losses and demonstrated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations promptly.

The latest payment builds on the more than N821 million in claims which the company had previously reported paying to traders, low-income households and small business owners over six years.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GOXI Microinsurance Company Limited, Mr. Shina Gbadegesin, said claims payment remains central to the company’s mission of protecting vulnerable Nigerians from financial shocks.

He said: “The true value of insurance is demonstrated when a policyholder suffers a loss and receives the financial support required to recover. At GOXI Microinsurance, we understand that our customers depend on us during some of their most difficult moments.

“The N160.65 million paid in claims between January and July 2026 reflects our commitment to honouring our promises and providing timely relief to our policyholders. We will continue to make insurance affordable, accessible and relevant to individuals, families and small businesses.”

Beyond claims settlement, the company has intensified its corporate social responsibility activities in the areas of environmental sustainability, women’s empowerment and support for vulnerable groups.

As part of activities marking World Environment Day 2026, GOXI Microinsurance carried out an environmental clean-up and waste-management awareness campaign at Alade Market in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Gbadegesin explained that the company’s corporate responsibility programmes are designed to complement its core business of protecting people and strengthening their ability to recover from financial and social challenges.