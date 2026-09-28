Learn Africa Posts N753.11m Profit After Tax, N6.15 billion Turnover

Oluchi Chibuzor

Learn Africa Plc has said it posted N735.11 million profit after taxation in the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Speaking at the 53rd annual General Meeting held in Lagos, Chairman, Learn Africa, Emeke Iwerebon, said progress achieved during the year reflects the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He noted that with a strong foundation, clear strategic direction and commitment to delivering quality educational resources, learning Africa is well-positioned to create sustainable value and make an even greater contribution to the industry.

According to him, “The year ended 31 March 2026, turnover increased by 19%, from N5.18 billion in the previous year to N6.15 billion. Total assets increased by 16 percent, from N5.91 billion to N6.84 billion, while shareholders’ funds grew by 12 percent from N4.08 billion to N4.57 billion. The cost of publishing increased from N2.65 billion to N3 billion, while operating expenses rose from N1.92 billion to N2.21 billion, reflecting higher production and general business costs during the year.

“Despite these cost pressures, profit before taxation increased by 59% from N748.21 million to N1.19 billion, while profit after taxation rose to N753.11 million, compared with N474.98 million in the previous year. The performance was further supported by higher finance income, a net exchange gain and the absence of finance costs during the year.

“Overall, the growth recorded in revenue, assets and profitability strengthened the Company’s financial position and provided a solid foundation for sustaining operations and pursuing future growth opportunities.”

However, beyond the financial results, the company said they made significant progress in strengthening its position in the Nigerian educational publishing market through its digital offerings.

The MD/CEO, Hassan Bala, said in the next years to come the nation will witness a significant reduction in piracy considering ongoing collaboration between NCC and the NCS.

“Our collaboration with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is ongoing and we are looking and discussing new ways to tackle it. And as from last year, the NCC has gotten the cooperation of the Nigeria Customs Service. They’ve had and written some memorandum of understanding on tracking of pirated books right from the export point to the import point and declaring. And I am seeing that in the next one, two years, we should have a reduction in the incidence of piracy,” he said.