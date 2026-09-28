SAHCO Launches Pilot Programme with Acquisition of New Equipment

Chinedu Eze

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has announced the acquisition of a new handling equipment, the EVAC+CHAIR emergency evacuation chairs.

The company said that with this latest investment, it has become the first and only aviation ground handling company in Nigeria to deploy this specialized mobility equipment, further enhancing its ability to provide safe, dignified, and efficient assistance to passengers with reduced mobility.

SAHCO explained that the EVAC+CHAIR, recognized globally as the world’s leading stairway evacuation chair since 1982, is specially designed to provide a safe and comfortable means of moving passengers with reduced mobility during emergencies or when navigating stairways.

Using an advanced gravity and friction control system, the chair safely ascends and descends stairs without the need for heavy lifting, reducing physical strain on operators while ensuring maximum safety and comfort for passengers.

Speaking on the development on behalf of Chairman, Dr. Barr.Taiwo Afolabi, the Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, said the investment reflects the company’s commitment to delivering world-class services that cater to the needs of every passenger.

“At SAHCO, we believe that air travel should be accessible, safe and comfortable for everyone. This investment demonstrates our commitment to inclusive service delivery by ensuring that passengers with reduced mobility receive the highest level of care, dignity and professional assistance. We continuously invest in modern equipment and innovative solutions that improve safety, operational efficiency and customer experience.”

She added that the acquisition further strengthens SAHCO’s reputation as the preferred ground handling partner for airlines operating into Nigeria, noting that the company remains committed to maintaining international best practices across all areas of its operations.