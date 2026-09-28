Runsewe Excited as Nigerian Open Golf Returns After Two Decades

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) has scheduled the Nigeria Open Golf Tournament for November 16 to November 20, 2027, marking the return of the country’s biggest golf event after two decades.

NGF President, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, announced this while outlining plans to reposition golf and raise its standards in Nigeria.

“We are very happy to announce that we will be organising a befitting Nigeria Open Golf Tournament, the biggest golfing event in the country after two decades of absence,” Runsewe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Open was a golf tournament played in Nigeria between 1969 and 1999, generally at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos.

From 1997 to 1999, it was played at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, where it was last held.

Runsewe said the federation had taken time to prepare for the tournament because it wanted to rebrand the NGF and establish systems capable of meeting international standards.

He said the rebranding included a new social media strategy, website, insurance policies and a World Handicap System (WHS) index.

According to him, the WHS initiative would ensure that golf clubs nationwide adopted a common system, describing it as part of the NGF’s strategy to internationalise the sport.

“This is going to be a new beginning for golf in Nigeria,” Runsewe said.

He said the federation expected more than 20 countries from Africa, Europe and other continents to participate in the 2027 Nigeria Open.

“We are just opening up a new chapter for golf in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Runsewe stressed that the NGF was in talks with Lakowe Golf Resort, Lagos, as a possible host venue, with between 150 and 200 golfers expected to participate.

According to him, the tournament would be a 64-hole, four-day Pro-Am event with world ranking status and an Amateur World Ranking connection.

He said winners would have opportunities to qualify for international circuits, adding that a competitive prize purse would help attract more professionals.

He said NGF had engaged consultancy and marketing firms to drive sponsorship, branding and promotion of the tournament.

Runsewe said the successful marketing and branding companies would be announced within weeks.

He explained that the federation deliberately delayed the tournament to build the capacity required for a sustainable event.

“Why rush into what you don’t have the capacity to deliver?” he asked, adding that the preparation period had paid off.

Runsewe said the tournament would also prioritise youth development, addressing what he described as a longstanding gap between younger and older generations of golfers.

“Under my leadership, we are changing all of that,” he said, adding that NGF would be embarking on a coaching education programme for professionals and golf academy coaches.

He said golf coaching training was mandatory and increasingly technology-driven, stressing that Nigeria must keep pace with global developments.

“Training in golf is more IT-based now as the world is advancing and we don’t want Nigeria to be left behind,” Runsewe said.

The NGF president expressed appreciation to stakeholders and practitioners supporting the federation’s efforts to reposition golf in Nigeria.(NAN)