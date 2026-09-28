Nigerian Breweries Plants 340,000 Trees, Restores over 350 Hectares

In line with its ‘Brew a Better World’ sustainability agenda, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Forestry, has planted more than 340,000 indigenous trees and restored over 350 hectares of degraded forest landscape at the Olokemeji forest in 5 years.

The Olokemeji Forest Reforestation Project, implemented in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), aims to advance environmental stewardship and contribute to biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, watershed protection, and sustainable ecosystem management.

Speaking during the engagement, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ecosystem restoration and environmental sustainability in the communities where the company operates.

“At Nigerian Breweries, sustainability remains central to how we operate and create shared value. The restoration of over 350 hectares of degraded forest and the planting of more than 340,000 indigenous trees demonstrate what can be achieved through strategic partnerships. Beyond restoring ecosystems, we are investing in a healthier environment and creating opportunities that will benefit surrounding communities for generations to come,” he said.

In his remarks, the Honourable Commissioner for Forestry, Ogun State, Engineer Oludotun Taiwo, commended the sustained collaboration of the Ogun State Government, Nigerian Breweries Plc and IITA, noting that such partnerships remain essential to preserving the state’s forest resources and promoting sustainable development.