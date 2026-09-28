  • Monday, 28th September, 2026

HBM Nigeria Commences Female Tilers, Block-laying Training

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

HBM Nigeria Plc, a leading provider of innovative building solutions and manufacturer of cement, ready-mix, mortar and Plaster of Paris products, has commenced its 2026 Female Tilers and Block-Laying Training initiative, equipping 120 women across Lagos and Ogun States with practical construction skills to expand their participation and economic opportunities in the building and construction sector.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, HBM Nigeria Plc, Viola Graham-Douglas, explained that the programme reflects the company’s commitment to creating practical pathways for women to build sustainable livelihoods while addressing the gender gap in skilled construction trades.

Graham-Douglas added that the programme provides participants with exposure to entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business registration, digital skills and professional associations, helping them understand how to turn their technical skills into viable businesses and build sustainable careers.

“At HBM Nigeria Plc, we believe that skills development is one of the most practical ways to create lasting opportunities for women, particularly those from underserved communities. Through this programme, we are not only teaching women how to tile or lay blocks; we are equipping them with the technical knowledge, business skills and confidence they need to build sustainable livelihoods and participate meaningfully in an industry where women remain underrepresented,” she said.

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