Tinubu Charges NDA Graduates to Uphold Constitution, Protect Nigerians

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has charged newly commissioned officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces to uphold the Constitution, protect Nigerians and safeguard the nation’s economy.

Tinubu delivered the charge through the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, who represented him at the combined passing-out parade of graduating cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) yesterday in Kaduna.

The parade featured cadets of the 73 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force), Short Service Course 49 (Army), Direct Short Service Course 34 (Air Force) and Branch Commission Course 3 (Air Force).

The President commended the Commandant of the NDA and his team for transforming the cadets into battle-ready, intellectually equipped and morally grounded leaders.

He said the Academy, established in 1964, had continued to evolve in response to emerging security threats by blending military training with academic education and character development.

Tinubu said the NDA had enhanced its counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency training while rapidly integrating technology into military training and research.

He noted that the Academy had strengthened partnerships with leading military institutions globally, with Nigerian cadets currently undergoing military training in the United Kingdom, United States, Brazil and France.

According to him, the invitations extended to NDA cadets to participate in competitive military competitions in the United States, Brazil and China demonstrated the growing recognition of the Academy’s training standards and professionalism.

He said the Academy had also continued to serve as a regional hub for military education by training cadets from several African countries, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Niger, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

The President said the NDA had made significant progress in adapting to modern warfare by expanding classrooms, staff and cadets’ quarters, firing ranges, and simulation centres.

He also highlighted innovations from the Academy’s Centre for Innovation and Creativity, including precision-guided munitions, remotely operated weapon systems, and multipurpose mobile robots.

Tinubu charged the Academy to sustain the momentum and deepen collaboration with tri-service training institutions, defence industries and academic institutions.

On national security, he said his administration remained committed to building a secure, stable and prosperous Nigeria through the coordinated use of all elements of national power.

He stressed that kinetic military operations alone could not defeat insecurity, noting that poverty, unemployment, poor education and social disintegration were among the drivers of conflicts.

The President said his administration was therefore pursuing job creation, macroeconomic stability, human capital development and social protection alongside security efforts.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to democracy, regional stability and economic integration through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional bodies.

Tinubu said Nigeria remained opposed to unconstitutional changes of government but would not abandon its neighbours in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Addressing the graduating cadets, the President urged them to remain disciplined, honourable, professional and committed to selfless service.

He said the cadets must be prepared to confront threats to Nigeria’s values and progress through violence and propaganda.

“Your duty is to uphold the Constitution, safeguard our economy and protect our people,” Tinubu said.

He also appreciated the families of the graduating officers for their emotional, moral and material support throughout their training, urging them to sustain their prayers and support.

The President commended the Commandant, staff and cadets for the successful parade and for maintaining high standards of military education and training.