2027: More Appointments, Structures Coming, ADC Campaign Council Tells Aggrieved Party Members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has told aggrieved members whose names did not appear on the campaign council list that more appointments were expected as it continued to build its national organisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The council said the list of appointments already released was only an early stage of the exercise, with more senior positions and structures still to be announced as consultations widened across the country.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the council said the latest appointments were significant to the campaign’s organisation but did not represent its final composition.

“The campaign is still evolving. Consultations are continuing, and further responsibilities will be assigned as the structure expands across the country,” Shaibu said.

The clarification also appeared aimed at aggrieved supporters and political allies who may have expected their names to feature in the first list, with the campaign stressing that years of loyalty and sacrifice had not been overlooked.

“To those who may feel disappointed that their names have not appeared yet, we ask for patience and understanding. No one should believe that years of commitment and sacrifice have been forgotten,” Shaibu said.

He said the campaign would draw on party loyalists, experienced leaders, professionals, young people and other Nigerians prepared to contribute to its work.

Shaibu said the next phase would include announcing zonal and state structures, additional senior appointments, and organisational structures extending to wards and polling units nationwide.

“Our strength has always been our people and the relationships built over many years. We must preserve that bond,” he said.

According to him, the campaign council was also developing a policy framework focused on issues directly affecting Nigerians, including the cost of living, food security, agriculture, security, energy, jobs, industrialisation, manufacturing and small businesses.

Other areas listed by the council include: Education, healthcare, infrastructure, housing, public finance, governance, technology and innovation, social protection, natural resources, the environment and human capital development.

Shaibu said the policy framework would seek to connect the different challenges rather than treat them as separate problems.

“Nigeria’s challenges are interconnected and cannot be addressed in isolation. The objective is to ensure that every major national problem is matched with a serious, practical and implementable policy response capable of improving the everyday lives of Nigerians,” he said.

He said the campaign would continue to expand around Nigerians willing to participate in its political and policy work.

“This is a people-driven national campaign. It will continue to grow organically, drawing strength from Nigerians who share the desire to build a country where life is more affordable, businesses can thrive, young people can find opportunity and families can once again look to the future with confidence.

“There is room in this journey for every sincere hand willing to serve,” Shaibu added.