

2027 Elections: Naval Chief Urges Military Personnel to Remain Apolitical, Professional

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has charged naval and other military personnel to remain apolitical, non-partisan, and professional in discharging their duties ahead of the 2027 elections.

The CNS gave the charge yesterday while addressing personnel at the Third Quarter Route March 2026.

Abbas, represented by the Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga, said the Armed Forces retained the solemn responsibility to support the democratic process.

He emphasised that military personnel’s support during elections must remain within the limits of the law and duly authorised directives under the Constitution.

He demanded utmost professionalism from the personnel, tasking them to avoid statements, associations, and any other activity that could undermine the service’s core values and bring the Navy into disrepute.

According to him, the unity and discipline displayed during the route march were timely and significant, adding that the results should be evident during the discharge of duty in the upcoming elections.

“Physical fitness is all the more important as naval service has grown beyond traditional responsibilities at sea.

“Personnel continue to serve alongside sister services and other security agencies in joint theatres, contributing significantly to ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

“Personnel, in most cases whether at sea or ashore, operating singly or jointly, would operate for prolonged periods in demanding terrain, under intense pressure, and in rapidly changing tactical conditions.

“Success in such deployments therefore depends not only on weapons, platforms and training, but also on the physical fitness, mental resilience and adaptability of the individual officer or rating.”

According to him, “today’s Route March reminds us that operational effectiveness begins with individual readiness and I urge every personnel to make physical fitness a continuous habit, and an integral part of professional military life.”

Abbas reiterated the need for personnel to renew their commitment to serving the nation.

He said personnel must maintain physical fitness to meet the demands of the profession, uphold institutional standards in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities and remain operationally prepared to respond whenever duty calls.

“At all times, we must remember that our sacred oath to uphold our professional standards in all aspects of operations is vital to keeping faith with our responsibility to defend our territorial integrity,” he said.

Abbas said success in military operations depended not only on weapons, platforms and training, but also on the physical fitness, mental resilience and adaptability of individual officers and ratings.

He also stressed that the military operates in an increasingly complex security environment in which personnel must have the physical endurance, mental alertness, and professional competence to respond decisively to evolving security threats.Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has charged naval and other military personnel to remain apolitical, non-partisan, and professional in discharging their duties ahead of the 2027 elections.

The CNS gave the charge yesterday while addressing personnel at the Third Quarter Route March 2026.

Abbas, represented by the Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga, said the Armed Forces retained the solemn responsibility to support the democratic process.

He emphasised that military personnel’s support during elections must remain within the limits of the law and duly authorised directives under the Constitution.

He demanded utmost professionalism from the personnel, tasking them to avoid statements, associations, and any other activity that could undermine the service’s core values and bring the Navy into disrepute.

According to him, the unity and discipline displayed during the route march were timely and significant, adding that the results should be evident during the discharge of duty in the upcoming elections.

“Physical fitness is all the more important as naval service has grown beyond traditional responsibilities at sea.

“Personnel continue to serve alongside sister services and other security agencies in joint theatres, contributing significantly to ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

“Personnel, in most cases whether at sea or ashore, operating singly or jointly, would operate for prolonged periods in demanding terrain, under intense pressure, and in rapidly changing tactical conditions.

“Success in such deployments therefore depends not only on weapons, platforms and training, but also on the physical fitness, mental resilience and adaptability of the individual officer or rating.”

According to him, “today’s Route March reminds us that operational effectiveness begins with individual readiness and I urge every personnel to make physical fitness a continuous habit, and an integral part of professional military life.”

Abbas reiterated the need for personnel to renew their commitment to serving the nation.

He said personnel must maintain physical fitness to meet the demands of the profession, uphold institutional standards in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities and remain operationally prepared to respond whenever duty calls.

“At all times, we must remember that our sacred oath to uphold our professional standards in all aspects of operations is vital to keeping faith with our responsibility to defend our territorial integrity,” he said.

Abbas said success in military operations depended not only on weapons, platforms and training, but also on the physical fitness, mental resilience and adaptability of individual officers and ratings.

He also stressed that the military operates in an increasingly complex security environment in which personnel must have the physical endurance, mental alertness, and professional competence to respond decisively to evolving security threats.