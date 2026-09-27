Otti to Political Parties: Pay Approved Fees, Get Access to Venues, Security for Your Campaigns

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has directed that all political parties should pay the approved fees and be granted unhindered access to public venues, including stadiums, for their campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election.

Governor Otti also charged security agencies in the state to promptly grant requests from political parties seeking to hold campaigns and ensure a level playing field for all.

The governor gave the directives during the monthly State Security Council meeting, where security situations across Abia State were reviewed to sustain and improve on gains recorded in keeping the state safe.

The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (rtd.), briefed journalists after the security council meeting and conveyed the governor’s position.

Both men assured political parties that security agencies are ready to ensure hitch-free campaigns and elections in 2027 in the state.

CP Afolabi said the governor made their work easier by explicitly directing that any political party that applied for approval to hold campaigns should be granted express approval.

“We just came out from the meeting chaired by the Executive Governor of Abia State. A lot of matters were discussed – some centered on the forthcoming elections, and I believe His Excellency has made our work easier. He told us clearly that all he wants is for us to create a level playing field for all. He also directed that any political party that applies for approval to hold campaigns should be granted express approval. By that, he has made our work less cumbersome,” the CP said.

On preparedness to ensure a violence-free electioneering period, Afolabi disclosed that following a three-day Regional Police Retreat recently held in Imo State – chaired by the Inspector-General of Police and attended by some governors, senior police officers and other stakeholders – and with the support of the Abia State Government, security agencies were fully prepared to ensure rancour-free campaigns and elections.

Corroborating the CP, the Special Adviser on Security said Governor Otti’s directive was anchored on politics without bitterness.

“Basically, His Excellency is a just man. He has made the job simple, as the Commissioner of Police has just said – politics without bitterness. He has given his go-ahead for all political parties that want to campaign not to be impeded, as long as they pay the approved fees for the use of stadiums or any public facilities. They are free, without hindrance, to carry out their campaigns. With this level playing field across party lines, we do not expect mischief-makers to have any excuse,” Commander Ubah said.

He warned that anyone who attempted to breach public peace would face the law.