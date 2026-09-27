CEOs of Federal Parastatals Pledge 10m Votes for Tinubu in 2027, Appoint Akume Patron

The Forum of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of federal parastatals has pledged to mobilise 10 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The decision was announced when a 20-member delegation of the forum paid a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, in Abuja, where it unanimously appointed the former Benue State governor as its patron.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the forum, Biodun Ajiboye, and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the forum’s Chairman, Dr Kazeem Raji, said the appointment recognised Akume’s leadership, experience, and contributions to coordinating government institutions.

Raji, who is also Director-General of the National Board of Technology Incubation, said the forum would support Tinubu’s re-election through lawful, peaceful and issue-based engagement.

He commended Akume’s institutional stewardship, wisdom, experience and commitment to coordinating government machinery.

The forum chairman said the SGF’s efforts had contributed to the stability, coherence and effectiveness of Tinubu’s administration.

“We recognise the enormous responsibility you carry at the centre of government,” Raji said.

He added that the forum appreciated Akume’s diligence, discretion and statesmanship in supporting President Tinubu and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Raji announced the forum’s determination to secure at least 10 million votes for Tinubu in his 2027 re-election bid.

Corroborating the chairman, Ajiboye, said the forum was willing to support Tinubu, whom he described as their principal.

He said the CEOs remained the executors and implementers of government policies and therefore constituted the administration’s “real work engine”.

The publicity committee chairman said the forum outlined its political engagement objectives ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election during the visit.

He said the forum would support Tinubu’s re-election through lawful, ethical, peaceful and issue-based campaigns and dialogue with citizens.

Ajiboye said the forum’s engagements would include communicating government policies, programmes and achievements, while providing channels for citizens’ concerns and feedback.

Responding, Akume expressed appreciation for the honour, describing it as both a privilege and a call to greater service.

Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Mrs Augusta Warrens, pledged continued support for stronger inter-agency cooperation.