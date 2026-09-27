 Gunmen Kill Five Miners in Fresh Plateau Attack

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

At least five miners were gunned down yesterday, and two others were left injured after gunmen attacked them at a site in Marit village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

The attack threw the community into mourning and heightened concerns over the safety of residents and miners operating in the area.

The spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident and lamented the killing of the miners.

Tengwong said the victims were ambushed at Marit, adding that five persons lost their lives while two others sustained injuries.

He said, “Five persons were killed, while two others sustained injuries in the attack.

“It is a very sad and painful development. Our people are once again mourning the loss of lives to violence.”

“We condemn this attack and call on the security agencies to urgently take steps to protect our communities and prevent further attacks.”

Also confirming the incident, a member of the community, Simon Mundat, described the attack as devastating and lamented the loss of the miners.

Mundat said, “This attack deeply saddens us. Five people have been killed and two others injured.”

“This is a very painful situation for the community. We appeal to the authorities to strengthen security in the area so that our people can go about their legitimate activities without fear.”

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation were unsuccessful as of press time.

Meanwhile, security operatives, in collaboration with local hunters, have repelled an attack by suspected terrorists on the Latok community in the Qua’an-Pan LGA of the state.

The attack occurred on Friday when the gunmen invaded the community, prompting the deployment of security operatives to the area.

A community member, Mr Danat Noel, told journalists that security operatives, supported by local hunters, responded swiftly and engaged the attackers, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

Recall that the state government had on Monday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three LGAs, including Barikin Ladi, to restore law and order following attacks and killings.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, condemned the incessant attacks in the affected communities and urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding.