Tourism Conditions Improve Across Most Economies Despite Global Headwinds, WEF Index Finds

Travel and tourism development conditions are at their strongest since 2019: 92 per cent of the 110 economies in the 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) improved their score since 2024, with Japan taking the top position.

Advanced economies hold nine of the top 10 spots, while the largest emerging tourism economies have improved their scores more than twice as fast as the Top 20 since 2019.

The Index will launch at Beyond Tourism Day in Geneva, bringing together senior leaders from business, government and civil society under the theme: ‘Resilient Growth. Renewed Impact’.

Travel and tourism conditions have strengthened across most of the world, a new World Economic Forum report finds, but destinations face a growing challenge: turning record demand into lasting value amid rising costs, geopolitical and climate disruption, workforce shortages and mounting pressure on infrastructure and communities.

Developed in collaboration with Zurich Insurance Group, the 10th edition of the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2026, launched at Beyond Tourism Day, finds that 101 of 110 ranked economies improved their scores between 2024 and 2026, with the average rising 2.1 per cent – the fastest pace since 2019. Gains were driven by increased cultural resources, tourism infrastructure and services, and air connectivity and business travel. Japan leads the Index, followed by the United States, Spain, Australia and France.

“The latest Travel & Tourism Development Index shows that the enabling conditions for travel and tourism are at their strongest since the pandemic, with 92 per cent of economies improving since 2024,” said Ramya Krishnaswamy, Head of Experience Economy and Cities, World Economic Forum. “The next chapter is not simply about attracting more visitors, but it is going to be about creating greater value by investing in people, infrastructure and stronger public-private collaboration so tourism delivers lasting benefits for communities, businesses and destinations.”

The Index also shows that tourism is facing growing challenges. Between 2024 and 2026, travel became less affordable in three out of four economies, while tourism investment failed to keep pace with rising demand and labour shortages threatened further growth. Benefits for local communities also weakened during this period, highlighting that more visitors do not automatically translate into better livelihoods or higher quality jobs, particularly in destinations where tourism is highly seasonal.

Despite these pressures, emerging tourism economies are gaining ground. Since 2019, the largest emerging economies have improved their TTDI scores more than twice as fast as the Top 20, with Asia-Pacific economies accounting for seven of the 10 fastest-improving performers. Albania recorded the largest overall gain between 2024 and 2026.

“Tourism is a major part of the global economy, and the TTDI makes clear that resilience is what keeps that value intact when conditions change,” said Cara Morton, CEO Global Businesses and Operations, Zurich Insurance Group. “That kind of resilience requires business and governments to take responsibility together.”

The Index will be launched at the World Economic Forum’s inaugural Beyond Tourism Day in Geneva, convening senior leaders from business, government and civil society under the theme ‘Resilient Growth. Renewed Impact’. Discussions will focus on strengthening competitiveness and resilience through workforce readiness, technology and innovation, investment and scalable solutions.

The Forum also announced today the first-ever cohort of Beyond Tourism Impact Stars, recognising six private sector-led solutions addressing systemic challenges facing travel and tourism.

Beyond Tourism Day takes place two days ahead of World Tourism Day on 27 September, providing a platform to carry the conversation from Geneva to a broader global discussion on how travel and tourism can strengthen economic resilience, create quality jobs and opportunities, and deliver greater value to communities and destinations.