NANS, GOTNI Honour Logistics Entrepreneur Onwuachu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Global Open Technology and Networking Initiative (GOTNI) have honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Janksmay Global Services Ltd, Ifeanyi Onwuachu, with the Icon of Societal Development and Excellence in Entrepreneurial Leadership Awards respectively

According to the organisations, the awards was in respect of his contributions to the logistics sector and youth development.

Onwuachu, a Chemical Engineering graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), has spent more than a decade building Janksmay into a growing freight-forwarding and logistics company in Nigeria.

The company has expanded its operations recently with the acquisition of more than 30 trucks, with plans to develop the business into a one-stop logistics provider as its clientele continues to grow.

The recognition was presented during a courtesy visit by representatives of NANS to his office in Lagos.

While the Excellence in Entrepreneurial Leadership Award came during the National Leadership Conference in Abuja where he also participated as one of the panelists.

Speaking on the recognition, Onwuachu said the impact of leadership should be measured not only by what is built but also by the people whose lives and future are positively influenced.

He said the recognition would further encourage him to contribute to the growth and development of young people and communities.

“Leadership extends beyond the walls of an organisation. It is also about contributing to the growth, development and possibilities of the next generation,” he said.

Onwuachu’s career path has also seen him transition from a security job with United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Onitsha into entrepreneurship.

He has undertaken professional courses and training programmes with organisations across different continents, according to information provided about his career.

The Janksmay CEO said he appreciated the recognition and would continue to contribute to people and communities through his work.